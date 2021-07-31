Top five reasons you should want to work at Eldorado Resort

Photo: Contributed

There are many employers looking for employees in Kelowna, but there is something special about Eldorado Resort.

There are, in fact, many reasons why Eldorado Resort is a great place to earn a living or have a part-time gig.

The resort is looking for a wide range of workers, including kitchen staff, housekeepers, front desk employees, and food and beverage workers.

Without further ado, here are the top five reasons to work at Eldorado Resort:

1. The view

Okanagan Lake is RIGHT THERE, which means you can enjoy the sights, and the hustle and bustle of the area while you work.

“You’re working directly on the only waterfront property in Kelowna,” Eldorado Resort director of sales and marketing Jacqueline Birk says.

You don’t even have to be a front-line worker to enjoy the vistas, as the culinary staff at SmackDAB restaurant even has views of the lake.

2. The clientele

You never know which familiar faces you might see at Eldorado Resort, as more than a few famous folks have stayed or had dinner there.

3. The perks

For starters, Eldorado Resort employees get 50% off food and beverages at not only Eldorado Hotel and SmackDAB, but at their locations near Kelowna International Airport as well: Four Points by Sheraton and Hampton Inn & Suites.

Employees also get discounted stays at all Argus Group of Companies locations, including Eldorado Resort, and they will get discounts on Harbour Air flights to and from Vancouver.

Eldorado Resort also offers the summer incentive program, which is a pay increase for employees that is based on each position and role.

4. The scheduling

Eldorado Resort knows that their employees’ lives outside of work are important, so it is offering plenty of flexibility when it comes to shift scheduling.

“If they want to work just Monday to Thursday or just weekends, managers are being very flexible right now,” Birk says.

5. The careers

Eldorado Resort is a great place for those looking for careers in the tourism industry, as it offers a wide range of departments and is part of a larger hospitality company. As a result, there are many opportunities for those who have dreams of getting into the business.

Anyone interested in a career at Eldorado Resort can click here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client