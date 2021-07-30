Skogie's celebrating 50 years with discounts, barbecue on Aug. 6

Photo: Contributed

Skogie’s car washes will break out the party favours and birthday cake next Friday to celebrate 50 years in business.

The business will be throwing 50th anniversary parties at three of its Okanagan locations: Soft Touch Clement Wash on Clement Avenue in Kelowna; Auto Spa on Underhill Street in Kelowna; and Express Tunnel Wash in Vernon.

The celebration will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. next Friday, Aug. 6, and anyone who drops by during that time frame will be able to take advantage of discounts and prizes. Specifically, anyone will be able to go through a Skogie's car wash at each location for half price.

Photo: Contributed Skogie's, represented here by the Skoglund family, donated $50,000 to Okanagan College.

A barbecue will be held at the Clement location for those who might be looking for a bite that day, while Okanagan College will have representatives on hand at the Auto Spa location near Orchard Park to discuss its programs.

You will even be able to get live updates on the celebrations, as local radio stations, including 103.1 Beach Radio and Power 104, will be broadcasting on location at all three car washes.

In addition to the parties next Friday, Skogie’s has also commemorated its 50th anniversary by donating $50,000 to Okanagan College’s Our Students, Your Health fundraising campaign. The money will go towards the new Health Sciences Centre on the Kelowna campus as well as two annual awards set up for students in the automotive service technician and therapist assistant diploma programs.

“We've hired a lot of Okanagan College students over the years,” says David Skoglund, who started Skogie’s in 1971 when he purchased Big Eagle Car Wash, which is now the site of the Auto Spa.

“We want to support young people and help them get ahead and we also wanted to give back to our community.”

Okanagan College is over the moon thanks to the donation, which brought its fundraising efforts to $4 million of its $5 million goal.

“Our sincere thanks to the Skoglund family for helping enhance the learning environment for our health-care students,” says Yvonne Moritz, Okanagan College’s interim dean of science, technology and health.

“This gift will help ensure our students practise in the most up-to-date labs and with modern technology. All of us require health-care services at some point, so this gift will truly benefit our community when they need it the most.”

Skogie's and Castanet have teamed up on a contest in which one lucky winner will win three car washes. Click here to enter.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.