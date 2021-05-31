First College offers Registered Massage Therapy diploma program

Photo: Contributed Current RMT program students at First College.

Many Okanagan residents are finding themselves in need of a career change, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is also a time when high school graduates are making decisions that will lead them toward their future careers.

First College offers a two-year Registered Massage Therapy (RMT) diploma program, and it is the only nationally accredited program offered in Kelowna. This allows students to stay local for their education. Employment of RMTs continues to grow, as there is an increased demand for manual therapies in the health-care industry. It is a lucrative career, with the hourly rate of an RMT in B.C. being up to $110 per hour.

This newly established RMT program at First College is accredited through the Canadian Massage Therapy Council for Accreditation. This recognition means that the program has met quality assurance standards for delivering a high-level of massage therapy education. To assist with their education, students are able to apply for student loans through StudentAidBC.

Anyone interested or seeking more information about the RMT program at First College is encouraged to join a two-day Introduction to Massage Therapy workshop that gives an overview of the program and of the industry in B.C. Participants will also be shown basic massage therapy techniques and will have the opportunity to do hands-on practice. The next Introduction to Massage Therapy workshop will be held at First College on June 11 and 12, 2021.

To learn more information about the RMT program, the Introduction to Massage Therapy workshop or any of the other programs offered by First College, please see the First College website or contact academic advisor Alexandria Krause at (778) 478-6611 or [email protected].

Photo: Contributed Students practise at the student massage clinic on campus.

