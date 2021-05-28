Freedom Boat Club at Skaha Marina is boating without the hassle

Contributed

“We buy the boats. You just enjoy them.”

That’s the simple message from Freedom Boat Club, the world’s largest and oldest members-only boat club that is now operating out of Penticton’s Skaha Marina. You simply pay a membership fee, and you can enjoy the benefits of boat ownership without actually having to own a boat and dealing with all of the hassle—and cost—that comes with it.

No trailers, no storage, no maintenance, no insurance, no financing and no winterization.

Just a whole lot of fun under the Okanagan sun.

Photo: Contributed

“This is the first Freedom Boat Club in the Okanagan,” director of sales and marketing Brooke Krantz says, “so we’re excited to get it going.”

The public is welcome to visit Skaha Marina this weekend to learn more about Freedom Boat Club. The marina is having a barbecue and offering free boat rides between 4 and 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It will offer a glimpse into just how much fun you could have on Skaha Lake this summer.

To celebrate its arrival in Penticton, Freedom Boat Club is also chopping $1,500 off its initiation fee, which means you can become a member for $5,400. That, along with monthly fees, provides access to four boat reservations at any one time, tubes, ropes, surfboards, kneeboards, wakeboards and water skis. If that weren’t enough, memberships are eligible to be used at more than 275 other Freedom Boat Club locations throughout North America. The number of memberships available in Penticton is limited, and they are moving quickly.

Freedom Boat Club vessels all feature 150 horsepower and are top of the line. The club is awaiting the arrival of two Campion Allantes from Kelowna, and it also has 125-horsepower pontoon boats as well as Waverunners. Members can also grab a kayak, canoe or paddleboard for free whenever they want.

“The thing with Freedom is you’ll always get the top of the line,” Krantz says. “You won’t be riding anything that’s three years or older. You’ll always be riding in a brand new boat.”

Club members are also eligible to rent other vessels from Skaha Marina for half price if they are looking for something a little different or are in need of several vessels. Some of those include a double decker slide pontoon, an inboard Glastron Bowrider, a Mastercraft X45 and Waverunners.

Safety is priority No. 1 at Freedom Boat Club, which is why all members receive unlimited training with certified captains.

More information about Freedom Boat Club at Skaha Marina can be found here. The free boat rides and barbecue will take place Saturday and Sunday between 4 and 7 p.m. at the marina, which is located at 3895 Lakeside Rd. in Penticton.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.