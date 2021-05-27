Live how you want at The Shore, which is in the heart of it all

Photo: Contributed

The Gyro Beach area of Kelowna is where it all happens.

If you would like to be in the middle of it all, whether it’s living, working or both, The Shore Kelowna is the perfect location for you.

The Shore is a vacation apartment located right across the street from Gyro Beach, and it contains 103 modern, furnished suites. The best part for visitors is the units are available for both long- and short-term stays, which allow guests to enjoy a hybrid vacation-living experience.

In other words, you can stay for one night, one week or one month. The Shore is also within walking distance to the KLO campus of Okanagan College, making it an ideal rental location for students from September to June. Lease options are available.

That flexibility is what makes The Shore so attractive. And whether you’re there for a summer vacation, to live or to work, the lake and the Central Okanagan’s most popular beach is always going to be right across the street. There are also several restaurants and a brew pub at street level for everyone to enjoy.

“Our out-of-town guests have the option to book an extended stay in one of our beachside, fully equipped units,” The Shore Kelowna director of operations Ryan Gray says.

The suites are turnkey ready, pet-friendly, furnished with state-of-the-art kitchens and offer high-speed internet. Two- and three-bedroom suites are great for families or for those who are working and could use an extra room for an office or workspace.

Those looking to live at The Shore can find more information here, while anyone looking to book a vacation in the heart of the Okanagan can do so here.

Those concerned about booking at The Shore during the COVID-19 pandemic need not worry, either. Its flexible booking options should ease concerns regarding travel uncertainties, such as bans and isolation periods. To accommodate last-minute changes in travel plans, The Shore offers convenient cancellation options with appropriate refund options.

The Shore, which is a product of and managed by Rise Commercial Developments, has implemented thorough safety and hygiene practices that promote safety for staff and guests during the pandemic. These include: adhering to all standard COVID-19 hygienic practices, such as wearing masks or face shields, hand sanitization and frequently disinfecting all common surfaces. Physical distancing requirements and various occupancy limits are also in place. Finally, all check-ins are conducted without any physical contact.

“The decision to promote our flexible booking options comes as a direct response to travel concerns,” Gray says. “We remain committed to the well-being of our visitors first and foremost, and we are confident that their experience at The Shore Kelowna will be safe and enjoyable.”

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.