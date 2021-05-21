Don't have to go far to get away from it all at Chute Lake Lodge

Photo: Contributed

It appears there will be one more summer of sticking close to home.

The good news is you will remain very close to home and still feel like you’ve gotten away from it all when you visit Chute Lake Lodge this summer.

The resort has it all for anyone looking to get away from all the chaos in the world, whether that’s relaxing on Chute Lake with a fishing line in the water, roaming the Kettle Valley Railway Trail on an e-bike, chilling in your glamping tent or sitting on the restaurant patio and enjoying elevated Canadiana lodge food in the middle of nature.

“That’s the beauty of our backdrop between Kelowna and Penticton,” Chute Lake Lodge project manager Stephanie Chambers says. “You don’t have to go that far to feel like you’re in the middle of the mountains and enjoy the fresh air.”

Chute Lake Lodge has made several improvements over the winter to make it a must-visit destination this summer. The restaurant patio has been expanded and is able to seat 90 people comfortably and safely. Even though indoor dining is currently prohibited, the patio is open, and bigger and better than ever. The kitchen also underwent a two-month renovation, which will have taste buds thankful.

The number of glamping tents has doubled, from four to eight, and one of them is a family abode featuring two queen beds.

“We recognize people are busy and under a lot of stress,” Chambers says. “We like this idea that we can provide this option. The idea of going camping with your family might feel daunting, but with us you can just literally pack your clothes and eat at the restaurant and sleep in the tent that already has the beds and the sheets and the towels.

“We’re trying to figure out how we can simplify people’s lives right now, because there’s obviously a lot going on.”

The resort last fall converted its large yurt into one that is also perfect for families, and it added another one to bring the total to four. There are also eight cabins, numerous camping spots for those looking to really be one with nature and eight lodge rooms—some with king size beds and others with two twins.

The number of amenities available at Chute Lake Lodge is also up this year. It has an agreement with E-Kruise's Penticton location, which will allow visitors to more easily traverse the KVR Trail on rented electronic bikes. Guests can also rent paddleboards, row boats and fishing tackle. And don’t forget about the sauna.

The resort is looking to conduct tours from Myra to Chute Lake and from Chute Lake to Naramata Bench wineries, and it has also teamed up with Slackwater Brewing on a staycation promotion. Anyone who purchases Slackwater beer at Penticton's Riverside Liquor Store will have a chance to win a night's stay in one of Chute Lake Lodge's yurts this summer.

“We’re trying to reach out to and work with partners,” Chambers says. “We’re all realizing that we’re stronger together.”

Visit the Chute Lake Lodge website to see which accommodations are best for your staycation this summer.

