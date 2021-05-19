May is Better Sleep Month, and Sleepy's can make that happen

Photo: Contributed

Sleepy’s is not just any mattress store.

It is a family owned sleep shop with a difference.

Now that we are all spending more time at home—and likely more time in bed—it has never been more critical to ensure you have a bed that fits your body and is made of the safest materials.

“At Sleepy’s, we are all about your health,” Sleepy’s owner Geoff McLeary says. “Your bedroom should be a safe oasis, allowing you to detox and recharge for your next day. We offer green, natural and organic mattress and bed linen options to help you sleep better and live longer.”

Sleepy’s is a Kelowna business that has been locally owned and operated for 35 years, and it continues to remain essential and successful even through the extraordinary circumstances associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

May is Better Sleep Month, and Sleepy’s is celebrating by showcasing its exclusive selection of healthy mattresses, bed linens and accessories that will allow you to enjoy an even deeper sleep.

One example is a new line of healthier pillows that are made in Italy, not China, including the Blu Sleep Ceramo pillow with healing technology. Handmade mattresses, pure wool duvets and sumptuous latex toppers are also available. If space is a concern, Sleepy’s also has the Murphy Cabinet Bed that transforms from a handsome cabinet into a comfy bed in less than a minute.

“We only offer what we would feel good about using in our own homes,” says Carling McLeary, who is Geoff’s daughter.

Geoff and Carling are very concerned about the big box stores lowering the quality of mattresses; the trend towards the inferior bed in a box, one sided spring mattresses and the epidemic of the dreaded body impression. Sleepy’s has re-introduced the double-sided mattress that you are able to flip regularly. If you don’t have a flippable mattress, Sleepy’s experts will explain how their exclusive, two-sided mattresses will pay off in the long run due to their superior longevity. When you flip the mattress, it gives the other side time to restore its shape for when you flip it back over again later.

All of Sleepy’s mattresses are either CertiPUR, Oeka Tex 100 rated, natural or truly certified organic. All of its traditional mattresses are made in B.C. with components made only in North America. Sleepy’s is proud of being the “Home of No Body Impressions.”

“Sleepy’s’ promise is to offer you only the best materials in our mattresses,” Geoff says. “No smoke and mirrors. No toxic memory foam. No gimmicks. Just the straight goods.”

To find the mattress that is perfect for you, check out the vast selection at Sleepy's here.

