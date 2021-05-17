Luxurious, spacious living is available in South Pandosy's 450 Parc

Contributed

Luxurious.

Elegant.

Modern.

Sophisticated.

Spacious.

Award winning designers Zeidler Architects and Craig Mohr of Vineyard Developments have teamed up to create a one-of-a-kind architectural masterpiece, designed to make the transition to luxury, care-free living a seamless one.

450 Parc is a boutique collection of 20 high-end, executive-sized two- and three-bedroom homes now under construction in Kelowna’s highly sought-after South Pandosy Village. These executive, one-level residences range from 1,320 to 2,260 square feet of indoor-outdoor living space and bring the outside in with spacious and private patios, and stunning views.

Don’t let the idea of downsizing from a family home lead you to believe you must sacrifice on space or luxury finishings in order to take advantage of location and security. 450 Parc rises above anything else in Kelowna. In fact, these unique residences have been designed precisely for the most discerning buyers embarking on a new stage of living.

Photo: Contributed

“You don’t have to compromise on space, features or finishings when transitioning to one level living,” says Darcy Nyrose of DNA Project Marketing and Nyrose & Associates, the real estate team marketing these homes. “We’re reaching those buyers who want every luxury they love about their family home they’re leaving, but in a secure lock-and-go residence, living a carefree lifestyle in a trendy and safe urban location. They want spacious living. A chef-inspired kitchen. A beautiful master-retreat. And plenty of outdoor living space, too. They want to be in a location where they can leave their car and stroll through the neighbourhood or walk to Kelowna’s best shops, restaurants and beaches. 450 Parc is truly the first of its kind to provide this level of executive features, privacy and security in a boutique building, and in Kelowna’s best location.”

Through innovative architecture, the residents can be reassured they will have the security, along with the privacy, space and feel of a single-family home.

450 Parc is a six-storey community in Kelowna with an entire concrete and steel structure. The design is free of hallways connecting each home. This is what provides that unparalleled level of privacy along with the barrier from neighbouring noises. Unique front-to-back connection to each home provides each residence with access to two different incredibly spacious outdoor living spaces where you can find sun or shade all day long. There’s nothing else quite like it in the Okanagan Valley.

Then there’s the location. It’s no surprise Kelowna’s South Pandosy Village is the most sought-after neighbourhood in the Okanagan Valley. Surrounded by a plethora of unique restaurants, cafes, shops, beautiful parks and beaches, it provides an ease of living and lifestyle that defines Okanagan living. Also just steps away from 450 Parc, construction has started on an exciting new waterfront park. The Pandosy Waterfront Park will provide access to Okanagan Lake with sandy beaches, an urban waterfront, a paddle sport launching area, an event pavilion, a pedestrian promenade and more.

“We have reached a point where luxury is defined by uniqueness—a uniqueness which reflects the individual," Mohr said. "It is deeply personal and ever evolving. In a home it must be inviting and promote great living through beauty, balance and harmony. It is a way of surrounding yourself with that which both inspires and delights.”

450 Parc is 50% sold, and construction is now well under way. The final release is now selling, with only 10 luxury residences remaining from $1.38 million.

The brand new on-site presentation centre at 450 Groves Ave. is now open by appointment. To book your private appointment please email [email protected] or call Rob Chapman at 250-300-3303, Danny Kupkowski at 778-214-4682 or Darcy Nyrose at 250-575-1946.

For priority selection, register now at 450parc.ca.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.