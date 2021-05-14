KGH Foundation inspires legacy gifts that save lives in BC Interior

Photo: Contributed

The KGH Foundation was established in 1978 to support a growing community of donors wishing to have an impact on health care in our community. For over four decades, donors have trusted the KGH Foundation to help them create a legacy of significance and purpose—to advance health care in their local community and support the well-being for all who call the Southern Interior of B.C. home.

Many give as an expression of their family values. Some are grateful patients themselves. Others wish to make a difference in the lives of others.

Regardless of ‘why,’ your decision to give a legacy gift to the KGH Foundation ensures a brighter, healthier future in your home community for generations to come.

Held in trust

In addition to volunteering his time as a board member on the KGH Foundation board of directors, Darrell Porubanec, along with his wife, Margaret, has been a loyal donor and friend of the KGH Foundation for many years. As part of their estate planning, the Porubanecs have chosen to leave a legacy gift to KGH.

My wife, Margaret, and I were born in Winnipeg to families who had charity in their hearts. We were married in 1978 and moved to Prince George, B.C. to start our careers. Margaret was a registered nurse. I was a branch administration o?cer at a trust company with a desire to become a financial planner. In 1984, I became a chartered financial planner and joined a small regional investment firm as an investment advisor. We moved to Kelowna with our two sons in 1989.

As an investment advisor, I have had the distinct privilege of helping many clients preserve and accumulate family wealth. In 2013, one of my clients made a significant gift to the Be a Lifesaver Campaign, which provided for the acquisition of a specialized surgical microscope for brain surgery that promised to radically improve patient survival rates. Just one year later, one of my personal friends and former neighbour had a cancerous brain tumour the size of a small grapefruit extracted by a neurosurgeon at KGH. After five years, he still is cancer free. My client’s choice to give a gift to the hospital actually helped save my friend’s life.

This is why I believe so fully in the work of the KGH Foundation. A legacy donation to the hospital has many financial benefits. But more important are the lives saved, the families held—now and for many years to come.

In 2016, I volunteered to become a KGH Foundation board director. As vice-chair and former chair of the finance and administration committee, my duties are to ensure we support a world-class standard of health care in our community by investing wisely. Our accounts are audited by a major, independent accounting firm every year.

There is an old saying: 'Trust isn’t given; it is earned.' I am proud to give service to an organization with such accountability and integrity.

Darrell Porubanec

KGH Foundation volunteer chair and director

Estate Planning Essentials – Thursday, May 20

Do you have questions about estate planning or legacy giving?

In celebration of May’s “Write a will month,” the KGH Foundation invites you to participate in our virtual Estate Planning Essentials event to talk to a local legal professional, who will offer information on estate planning. For details visit KGHFoundation.com, call 250.862.4438 or email [email protected].

Since 1978, the KGH Foundation has worked with a generous community to raise funds to support world-class health care close to home for a rapidly expanding and diverse population in the B.C. Interior. Today, the KGH Foundation is the lead fundraising organization for Kelowna General Hospital and its associated facilities, JoeAnna’s House and Central Okanagan Hospice House.

