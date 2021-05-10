Tenth and final phase is last chance for prime Kelowna location

Photo: Contributed

Eventually, you are going to realize that living at Green Square Vert is one of the best decisions you will make.

So why not pull the trigger now and save thousands of dollars?

Troika Developments, which is the company behind the development in Kelowna’s Lower Mission, is offering to pay your strata fees for three years if you buy before May 31. That could result in savings of up to $15,000.

“So that’s fairly significant,” Troika vice-president Carlos Alentejano says. “This is a beneficial time for those thinking about securing a home or investment in the next week or two or three.”

And once you start living at Green Square, you can forget about finances and simply enjoy living in one of the best locations in the city. The beach, shopping, recreation, restaurants, running and walking trails, Okanagan College, Casorso Elementary School, dog parks and Kelowna General Hospital are all within walking distance. Rotary Beach is literally a five-minute jaunt away.

There are 65 homes in Green Square’s final phase, which consists of two buildings. There is such a variety that people at any stage of their lives will find a unit that suits them perfectly. There are one-bedrooms with a den, two-bedrooms, and two-bedrooms and a den. There are also 11 townhomes at ground level that are perfect for families, with the largest checking in with four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

If you’re looking for a more luxurious option, there are penthouses at the top of both buildings that will have stunning lake views from patios featuring 1,000 square feet of leisure space.

“It’s a broad range that appeals to every type of buyer,” Alentejano says, adding young people can get into a great location and have a brand new home from the low $400,000s.

The homes in the final phase are big and bright, and they feature trendy and urban designs with topnotch materials. Troika also designed the decks on each of the units so it feels like there is no one around you. In addition, there is city-owned green space just to the south of the project.

“So folks on the outer edge of either building are going to have unobstructed views of either the lake or of the mountains,” Alentejano says.

There are other financial reasons to buy at Green Square sooner rather than later. The new stress test is coming into effect June 1, which will make it more difficult to secure a mortgage, and first-time homebuyers can put down only 5% if they are CMHC approved. Buyers also receive a one-year membership to the Modo car sharing service and a $100 credit.

“We’re super proud of the community,” Alentejano says. “It’s the last phase of a vision of creating a phenomenal community that’s going to be there for many, many years to come. Families are going to raise their children and create lasting memories. Residents are going to live their lives in a part of town that they’re going to really enjoy without having to get in their car and drive everywhere to get to amenities they need.”

More information about Green Square Vert can be found here.