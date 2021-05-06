Fender's Automotive Center will ensure your RV is road ready

Photo: Unsplash

It’s always good to be prepared.

That is most certainly the case when it comes to hitting the road in your motorhome or with your trailer this summer. The last thing you want is to be stranded between home and your destination—or worse, find yourself in an unsafe situation.

Fender’s Automotive Center in Westbank will make sure your summer vacation is stress-free when it comes to your recreational vehicle. Service manager Bruce Pedersen and his staff excel at conducting preventative maintenance to ensure a smooth ride.

“You spend some time and money before you head out to make sure everything’s good, and you’re going to save yourself money in the long run,” Pedersen says. “You’re going to not be stuck halfway between home and your destination.

“We just want everyone who’s going to be out there this summer trying to get the most of what they can in these times to be out there and be safe and be able to enjoy it without having your unit stuck at our shop for two to three weeks while we’re waiting for parts.”

COVID-19 supply shortages have caused parts to take longer than normal to arrive, so you really would be playing with fire if you head out on the highway without first getting a thorough inspection.

Tires, bearings, brakes, lights and suspension are just a few of the areas that will be examined by the Fender’s service crew during a preventative maintenance appointment.

“When we do our services, we’re not just doing a quick oil change,” Pedersen says. “There’s a lot of inspections that go on during our services to make sure your unit is safe and road ready so you can get the most out of your holiday."

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.