Perseval & Young brings world's premier cheese to Okanagan

There aren’t many things in life that are better than cheese.

And there are no places to get better cheese in Kelowna than at Perseval & Young Cheesemongers.

The delicious business, which is located at 1046 Richter St., has been open for about a year and a half, which means most of its existence has taken place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite that gargantuan hurdle, local owners and married couple Philip Perseval and Desiree Young have persevered and are thriving.

“We opened only a few months before COVID became apparent, so that has thrown us a few curveballs,” Young says. “But the community has supported us tremendously, and we will be forever grateful.”

It certainly doesn’t hurt that they have some of the world’s best cheese in their cases. Perseval & Young carry a large selection of international cheese, with the most popular coming from France, Great Britain and Switzerland. Quebec fromage also proves quite popular.

You don't need to be a turophile to enjoy the delicacies that can be found at Perseval & Young.

“We can get very busy on the weekends and around the holidays, and we move through cheese very quickly,” Young says, adding customers should follow the Facebook page and Instagram account, receive the newsletter and monitor the website to know which cheeses are at the store and waiting to be enjoyed.

“Since opening we have really homed in on what cheeses people in the Okanagan love,” Young says. “We always try to have their favourites in our cases at all times. In addition to the true classics such as Epoisses, Brillat Savarin, Reblochon, Fondue and Raclette cheeses, plus cheddars and blues from the U.K, a good selection of local cheeses can be found in our store also.”

Another bonus of Perseval & Young is the fact it is located in the middle of wine country. Nothing goes better together than wine and cheese, and the cheesemongers at Perseval & Young know just how to make that perfect pairing happen.

The business works with restaurants and wineries in the Okanagan to collaborate on virtual tastings and other events, and their Richter Street location also sells a multitude of accompaniments from local artisans, bread from Okanagan grocery and gorgeous cheese boards from Black Squirrel.

It’s also a great place to find a unique gift for that loved one. Cheese subscriptions and corporate offerings are also available.

There is always a new cheese to explore at Perseval & Young, as the selection changes regularly. It is open Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.