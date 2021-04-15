KGH Foundation raising funds for stroke care in Southern Interior

Contributed

It was a warm, summer night last August when Dave Opperman began to feel ill. He thought maybe he had food-poisoning. But after three days of worsening symptoms—fever, sweats, aches and extreme tiredness—Dave and his wife, Haley, began to suspect more was going on.

Two days later, he was rushed to East Kootenay Hospital in their hometown of Cranbrook, B.C., in grave condition. Dave had suffered multiple strokes and life-threatening complications, and was airlifted to Kelowna General Hospital.

“I was in shock,” Haley says. “Dave is healthy, active and full of life. Not what you normally picture as someone at risk for stroke.”

Dave is one of more than 1,800 reported cases of stroke in the Southern Interior last year. While advancements in care and treatment have been made in recent years, the impact of stroke is far-reaching. For many patients and their families, it changes everything in an instant.

Photo: Contributed Dave Opperman and Haley Walker

Stroke is the leading cause of long-term disability in adults and, regrettably, the third leading cause of death in the province.

A stroke is when you have an abrupt loss of brain function caused by a sudden brain blood vessel blockage or rupture. While occurrence rises sharply after age 55, stroke can happen at any age. Dave was only 46. His case is not unusual. Rate of stroke in younger people and women is rising.

With every minute that passes, two million brain cells die once a stroke occurs. Every moment matters. Rapid access to advanced, life-saving treatment can be the difference between you seeing a full recovery or facing the most devastating outcomes. Advanced stroke care programs are available in Calgary and Vancouver, but as a resident of B.C.’s Southern Interior, transport within the ideal window is not always possible. The challenge of geography and extreme weather in the region is significant. With every moment that passes, the moments you cherish most are slipping away.

It’s time to bring advanced stroke care to Kelowna General Hospital. You can help to radically improve outcomes for stroke patients living in the region.

KGH Foundation will be conducting the KGH Day of Giving on Thursday, April 22, and every dollar donated up to and including that day will be matched to help stroke patients not only survive, but thrive.

As the main referral hospital for more than one million residents from across the Southern Interior, KGH is fast becoming a centre for health-care excellence, thanks to the generosity of the community. The mission at the KGH Foundation is to ensure that world-class health care is not just for large cities alone. Advanced medical care must be available to you, close to home.

The KGH Foundation has set out to raise $8 million to support a revolutionary, comprehensive stroke care advancement plan that will transform treatment and patient care. This exciting opportunity promises to touch ALL stages of stroke care, from onset to rehabilitation, research to prevention.

Dr. Aleksander Tkach, who is medical director for Interior Health’s stroke network and KGH’s vascular neurologist, is part of the team of physicians and clinicians playing an instrumental role in the initiation stages of this important project.

“The timing of this project is critical,” Dr. Tkach says. “As the population grows and ages, we can no longer ignore the need in the Interior for patients to be able to access the best possible stroke care close to home. The stroke care plan for KGH is one of the most exciting and progressive advancements in patient care our region has seen in years.”

How can you help?

A donation to the Every Moment Matters campaign will help fund specialized equipment and technology, rehabilitation and strategic innovation while improving access for all patients throughout the region. You can truly impact outcomes for those suffering from stroke and minimize the hardship on their families.

If you make your gift by April 22, the KGH Day of Giving, your gift will have double the impact thanks to the generosity of local families who are committed to advancing stroke care. For every $1 donated they will match it—dollar for dollar—to improve care for future stroke patients and their loved ones.

Together, we can reduce the devastating impact of stroke and drive health care forward in our region.

Together, we can save lives.

The benefactors are more than just patients like Dave; they are your family members, friends, colleagues and neighbours.

Giving changes everything.

To make a donation to this life-saving initiative, visit the Every Moment Matters website.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.