Eldorado Hotel and SmackDAB patios are ready for you to savour

The warmer temperatures are finally coming this weekend.

Could there be a better way to celebrate than sitting on the Okanagan’s best patios at Kelowna’s Eldorado Resort? We don't think so.

Eldorado Resort's lakeside patios are now open for the year, and the resort’s covered open-air areas, like the Innkeeper’s Den, are also allowed to be open under the province’s COVID-19 guidelines. That means you can sit under a roof, an umbrella or the clear-blue sky while you enjoy all Eldorado's favourites.

Manteo's SmackDAB patio is also open, giving you a second location on the water to enjoy the stunning vistas of Okanagan Lake and the mountains beyond. It is open five days a week, Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. Don’t forget about the forno oven for pizza.

Hotel Eldorado's lakeside dining is open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The menus are in full operation as well, meaning you can enjoy the smoked salmon benedict in the morning, the wedge Caesar salad in the afternoon or the steelhead trout as the sun begins to set over the mountains to the west.

Eldorado Resort is following all COVID protocols for safety. The patio tables are all physically distanced, and there will be heaters throughout outdoor areas to make the experience comfortable should the temperature dip once the sun goes down. Blankets are available as well to make your experience warmer.

And if patio dining isn't for you, you can pick up the delicious food from both Hotel Eldorado and SmackDAB to enjoy at home.

Eldorado Resort is currently offering a staycation deal for locals that costs $199 a night but includes a $100 food and beverage credit for patio or in-room dining.

Want to stay active. The resort is also adding electric bikes to its list of amenities this summer, joining pedal bikes, paddle boards, kayaks, pontoon boats, personal watercraft like WaveRunners and motorized boats as recreational options for another summer to remember in the Okanagan.

Finally, Hotel Eldorado's marina is scheduled to open in the first week of May.

