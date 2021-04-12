Pool Patrol continues to lead the way in automatic pool covers

Contributed

Remember the days as a child when you discovered the automatic garage door opener? The thrill of opening and closing the garage never ceased—that is, until you got in trouble. Take that thrill and put it into a pool cover. With the press of a button, your pool cover automatically rolls back, revealing a summer playground for kids and kids at heart.

Pool Patrol wants everyone to enjoy their backyard pool to the fullest.

It started from where most things start—from a problem. More than 20 years ago, founder Allan Horwood was servicing a pool when the cover broke. With no service team in the area, Horwood went to the manufacturer, and after a bit of “wow” he negotiated the rights to the cover and Pool Patrol started its path to become B.C.’s automatic pool cover specialists.

“When your retractable pool cover breaks down, you’ve got an open pool. You’ve got no safety. You’re used to having that child-proof swimming pool cover on. You’ve got the little ones. It’s really important,” Horwood shares. Recognizing the urgency is why Pool Patrol has mandated that it gets there quickly. With prompt service and a local team of experts, Pool Patrol can ensure that you get back to enjoying your pool, rather than worrying about it.

“Go ahead, walk on it!” Horwood challenges. “Our pool covers are top quality and made to withstand a significant amount of weight.” This feature is another way that Pool Patrol is ensuring pool safety, removing that risk of a pool cover collapsing in when something is on top.

Automatic pool covers can be installed on new pools as well as existing ones. Although some pools may not be right for an automatic pool cover, Pool Patrol has been able to overcome most structural challenges to get your pool covered.

Demand for pool covers has been on the rise the past few years, prompting the team at Pool Patrol to expand. “I’ve always wanted a local crew to be there for our clients,” Horwood proudly states. “Being a local team allows us to provide top-level service. We are there for the installs or repairs or whatever our clients need.”

Summer fun and relaxation starts at home, and a pool is an investment in your family and quality of time. Extending the life of your pool with proper safety and maintenance features means that you’ll be spending more summers enjoying your backyard oasis.

Pool Patrol has installed thousands of covers, which are made in North America, for homeowners throughout the Lower Mainland and the Interior. It has locations in Vancouver and Kelowna, offering local and speedy service. Pool Patrol can even conduct virtual site visits.

Visit Pool Patrol’s website to ask any questions or to get a quote.

Okanagan summers are meant for pools. Automatic pool covers are a great way to keep your pool safe and operating efficiently.

