The Lookout in Kettle Valley will provide prime Kelowna living

The breathtaking views of Okanagan Lake and the mountains beyond.

The vast amount of green space right outside your back door.

The feeling of community.

Add it all up, and the Village of Kettle Valley has everything anyone would ever want when living in Kelowna.

The Village of Kettle Valley is getting closer to being fully developed, which means if you’re going to live in the south end of the city and enjoy panoramic views of Okanagan Lake, you better act soon. The next neighbourhood that is going to be constructed is The Lookout, which will consist of 34 single-family homes that are all on one level.

“So you’ll be able to come home, pull in your garage, get out of your car, walk into your home on the main floor, travel through your home and then go out to your rear yard from the main floor,” Kettle Valley president and general manager of land development Stephen Wells says. “You’re not going to have to navigate stairs to get out there.”

The pre-sale of lots in The Lookout will begin on Monday, April 12, and the goal is to have all the paving and curbs completed by the end of August. Construction will start after the subdivision’s registration, which the Village of Kettle Valley hopes to do before Oct. 31.

Once you move in, you will have so much to explore. There are nine parks in Kettle Valley, numerous trails and the wide-open space of the natural hillside to the south. Dog owners love living in Kettle Valley because of the freedom the neighbourhood provides for their furry friends.

A popular hiking destination for Kettle Valley residents is nearby Johns Family Regional Provincial Park.

“There’s always something for residents who live in Kettle Valley to do,” Wells says. “If they wanted to take walks with their young kids in strollers or kids riding bikes, residents here feel safe, and they feel that they can let their kids go off on their own because of the park system, which is connected, and the fact that we have so many sidewalks here."

The goal is for Kettle Valley’s trail system to one day connect with other subdivisions in south Kelowna to expand everyone’s area of exploration.

The sense of community permeates Kettle Valley, whether it’s the Village Centre, where there is a restaurant, coffee shop and place for people to sit outdoors, or the homes throughout the subdivision that feature porches that encourage neighbourly interactions. People love it so much they never want to leave.

“We have a lot of people in Kettle Valley who typically buy up,” Wells says. “That’s kind of a tribute to us, because once people move in here they really like Kettle Valley and they want to stay here.”

For more information on the Village of Kettle Valley and The Lookout, visit its website.

