Study at Medical Arts Health Research Group targets bacteria in the gut to slow Alzheimer's disease

Photo: Contributed

Medical Arts Health Research Group is working on an Alzheimer’s disease clinical research study called Green Memory. The Green Memory study will look at whether a naturally derived investigational medication may improve brain function and slow the development of Alzheimer’s disease by rebalancing certain bacteria in the gut. This investigational medication has been approved for use treating Alzheimer’s disease outside the U.S., and the Green Memory study is now being tested in Canada.

Photo: Contributed

Approximately 80 research clinics across North America are working on the Green Memory study, and various research sites across British Columbia have been selected to participate, including:

• Kelowna with Dr. Robert Williams,

• Penticton with Dr. Johan De Kock,

• Kamloops with Dr. Keith Hutchison, and

• West Vancouver with Dr. Kevin Kjernisted.

“For Green Memory, we are looking for a wide range of volunteers,” said Dr. Williams, one of the primary investigators on the study. “To determine if this treatment works for everyone, we need a diverse group of participants.”

As in most clinical trials, eligible participants will receive comprehensive study-related medical care, reimbursements and study medication at no cost to the participant. In addition, travel expenses may be covered for those who are travelling a far distance to attend study visits.

Medical Arts Health Research Group is looking for volunteers who meet the following qualifications:

• Are between the ages of 50 and 85.

• Have been diagnosed with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

• Have a study partner who knows you well, is with you three or more days a week and can come to all study-related visits.

To schedule an interview or to find out more information, patients and/or a family member of patients with Alzheimer’s disease may call the Medical Arts Health Research Group at +1 (888) 736-0667 or visit www.healthresearch.ca.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.