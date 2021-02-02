Swinging with the Stars cancelled, but retrospective still brings joy

Photo: Contributed Team Invati puts on a show at the 2020 Swinging with the Stars event.

The stars will not be swinging this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn’t mean the community won’t be able to support the Central Okanagan Hospice Association.

Swinging with the Stars is COHA’s biggest annual fundraiser, bringing in more than $2.2 million during its first 12 years, but there was no luck for the 13th annual event, and the dancing shoes are staying on the shelf. Since there will be no night of dancing, drinks, comedy and donating this year at the Delta Grand Okanagan, COHA has put together Swinging with the Stars: A Retrospective. It’s a look back at all the great moments that have occurred over the last dozen years, and it will also shine a spotlight on everyone who has played a role in raising much needed funds.

Photo: Contributed Garry Benson and Jeni Eaton show off their moves in 2010.

“We really wanted to just make sure that we took time as a community to highlight the success of our past participants, sponsors, supporters, volunteers and the entire community over the last 12 years of the event,” COHA fund development co-ordinator Eva Stoffman says.

Swinging with the Stars: A Retrospective will take place where most events have been taking place during the pandemic—on the internet. Do not worry, though; it’s not a Zoom call. It’s an assembly of superb memories showcased on COHA’s website and filtered through their social media for the month of February. It features videos of all the dancers in action and professional instructors, with special attention paid to all the former winners as well as testimonials from a number of past participants. Make sure to read some of the behind-the-scenes stories.

COHA executive director Natasha Girard says compiling the content for the retrospective was inspiring to the organization’s members.

“It created some new energy, and it was quite uplifting to see all the costumes and the glitz and the glam and just a real emphasis of community around all the people who have come together year after year to make this a huge success,” Girard says. “In times like this, when you reflect on that, it is just very powerful and gratifying.”

The pandemic hasn’t just paused the 2021 version of Swinging with the Stars; it has also limited COHA’s fundraising efforts overall. The organization is hoping people in the Central Okanagan will donate to help preserve quality hospice palliative care supportive programs and services in the region.

“The pandemic has had quite a substantial impact, as this is our largest fundraising event of the year,” Girard says. “We are hopeful that the retrospective will help generate much needed funds to support our mission and vision during very complex times. We can’t do this work alone, and we need our community now more than ever.

“The pandemic is creating many complex situations for individuals and families. Our conversations are different, grief has become more complex, and people remaining connected with family and friends has caused and continues to cause significant of distress.”

Photo: Contributed Team Bollywood struts its stuff during the 2015 event.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.