Kelowna's Catholic high school celebrates 60th anniversary in 2021

Immaculata Regional High School isn’t the biggest secondary institution in Kelowna, but what it lacks in size it makes up in spirit.

And that is why the Catholic school is flourishing and is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, making it the longest serving independent high school in Kelowna.

When you attend Immaculata, which is for students in Grades 8 to 12, you are not just a face in the crowd. You are part of a family. You are involved. You know almost everyone. Small class sizes mean that teachers know all students by name and are looking out for them and making sure they are successful. A few teachers are former Immaculata students who loved their high school experience so much, they wanted to ensure that the tradition continued.

“Because of the small school setting, it really does foster that family feeling,” Immaculata principal Rob Plaxton says.

The strong commitment to the students is why so many of the school’s graduates are well-rounded individuals who go on to thrive at the post-secondary level and beyond. One recent Immaculata graduate contacted his senior sciences teacher to tell her that the material he learned at Immaculata was being taught in his first year university class. For his classmates, it was all new material. For him, it was review. He was grateful for the “Immac Advantage,” which plays out in other ways as well.

“Everybody can participate in sports, the arts, student council and social justice projects and become a leader in various formats,” Plaxton says. “We encourage our students to be involved not just in our school community, but in the broader community."

The school has just more than 200 students, and about half of them are of the Catholic faith, as Immaculata accepts people of all faiths to be part of its family.

Despite being small in student numbers, Immaculata still packs a powerful punch in the athletic arena. Recently, during a five-year spurt, the Mustangs won 22 provincial championships, and they have a full arts program featuring drama, band and fine arts.

The school is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year despite challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has presented. The school community has committed to doing 60 acts of service for the community, including food drives, a winter clothing drive, outfitting the Benvoulin Youth Housing initiative, curating Christmas hampers and doing yard work for Kelowna’s elderly citizens. Students are also saying the rosary in honour of the graduating classes from over the years and learning about the lives of particular graduates who have helped shape Immaculata.

“Through social media, we’re trying to celebrate the family that we are and reach out to members of the extended family who maybe haven’t given a lot of thought to Immaculata over the last little while,” Plaxton says.

The school is also in the midst of a 60th anniversary Legacy Project fundraising campaign for new resources and furniture for its Learning Commons, having reached the mid-point of its $22,000 goal.

“We have a number of objectives for the Learning Commons, including broadening and updating our fiction collection to appeal to our students and help them to develop a love of reading,” Plaxton says.

The anniversary celebrations will reach a pinnacle over the next five days when Immaculata enjoys Catholic Schools Week with the other Catholic schools in the province.

“It’s our opportunity to celebrate our faith,” Plaxton says, “and to celebrate the privilege of being able to attend Catholic school. We look forward to at least another 60 years of fostering excellence in our students.”

