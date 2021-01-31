Spread the Local Love fundraiser helps food bank, local business

Photo: Contributed Gabrielle organizes the produce at Kamloops Food Bank.

BCLC is sponsoring a new online fundraiser called Spread the Local Love, benefiting Kamloops Food Bank. The campaign will, in part, support the Kamloops Food Bank’s mission to relieve and prevent hunger in the community of Kamloops.

From Feb. 1 to 15, B.C. residents can double their impact by shopping local. As part of the campaign, BCLC sponsored a number of items and gift cards from local businesses and made them available on the Spread the Local Love fundraising page. When an item is purchased, or a silent auction item is successfully bid on as part of the campaign, the contribution will go directly to one of the 10 participating non-profits across B.C., including Kamloops Food Bank. This means that both local businesses and charitable organizations receive valuable support during these challenging times.

Thanks to volunteers and donors, Kamloops Food Bank remained open as an essential service and with enhanced health and safety measures throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, Kamloops Food Bank delivered more than 2.4 million pounds of food to 5,250 individuals, 47 community agencies and nine associate food banks.

“BCLC has been a long time friend and supporter of the Kamloops Food Bank,” said Bernadette Siracky, executive director of Kamloops Food Bank. “Campaigns like Spread the Local Love not only help raise important funds for the Kamloops Food Bank but also help support our local businesses.”

“We know that the pandemic has created a variety of challenging impacts in B.C.,” said Peter ter Weeme, BCLC’s chief social purpose officer and vice-president of player experience. “With the cancellation of many in-person events due to COVID-19, our team is consistently looking for new, creative ways to support communities. Through the Spread the Local Love campaign, we’re able to bring the community together once again, virtually.”

Shop your local favourites, bid on silent auction items or donate on the Spread the Local Love fundraiser page.

