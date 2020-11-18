First College offering Introduction to Massage course for students

Photo: Contributed

Massage therapy is a registered, regulated and highly researched medical field with great patient results for reducing stress and pain. If you are interested in this growing health-care field, you can take a weekend course to find out more.

First College will be offering an Introduction to Massage course on Friday, Dec. 11, from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, Dec. 12, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. This course is intended for anyone wanting to know more about massage therapy in general in British Columbia and is also a prerequisite for entering into First College’s two-year RMT diploma program.

The upcoming RMT cohort is scheduled to begin in January 2021, and the application deadline is Monday, Dec. 14. The class size is limited to 20 students due to COVID-19 restrictions, so First College recommends that potential students apply as soon as possible.

The Introduction to Massage course begins with an introduction to massage therapy in B.C., including the history and the legislation that governs this regulated profession in the province. It will also discuss the detailed outline of the Registered Massage Therapy program, which includes a summary and description of all academic and practical classes required as well as a summary of the student clinic process.

Following that, students will receive an introduction into the application of massage therapy by learning how to perform basic strokes. Then students will give a relaxation massage to a fellow student and receive a relaxation massage from that same student.

All current COVID-19 guidelines are in place and will be followed with personal protection equipment, social distancing when possible and performing daily COVID-19 screenings with temperature upon arrival.

If you would like more information about the RMT program, click here.

First College also offers many other popular programs, such as:

• Community Support Worker

• Health Care Assistant

• Bookkeeping

If you would like more information about these programs, the RMT program or the Introduction to Massage course, please see the First College website or contact Admissions Advisor Sydney Stoltz at (778) 478-6611 or [email protected].

