Okanagan Insulation Services giving away attic insulation upgrade

Winter is coming—and with it, the dreaded heating bill.

Okanagan Insulation Services (OKI) wants to help. They’re announcing a giveaway for a complete blow-in insulation attic upgrade to help someone slash their heating bill this season.

“Proper attic insulation can make a huge improvement in comfort and cost year-round, but especially as winter approaches,” OKI project co-ordinator Meagan Meyer says. “But it’s an easy thing to miss for many homeowners.”

Immediate savings

Energy escapes through poorly insulated attics, increasing monthly utilities and the wear on HVACs, air conditioning units and furnace units. As a result, attic insulation is an important thermal barrier to keep costs low and lower your home’s carbon footprint.

“Our giveaway winner will immediately notice a difference in temperature regulation in their house and lower utilities,” Meyer says.

OKI hopes the giveaway will help spread some holiday cheer to one deserving member of the community.

“We’re a family business that has been here for more than 40 years, and we’re really thankful for everything the community has done to support us,” Meyer says. “We wanted to give back by doing what we’re best at, and what we’re best at is insulation.”

The OKI attic upgrade giveaway is valued at around $2,500. Blow-in insulation also has fire retardant and sound suppression properties. The installation is mess-free and takes only one to two hours.

To enter, write a short paragraph about why you deserve to win the home attic upgrade at OKI’s contest page. Submissions opened on Nov. 2 and close on Nov. 30 at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced on Dec. 2.

Upgrade now and get a rebate

Now is an ideal time to upgrade your attic’s insulation, according to Meyer.

FortisBC is offering rebates of up to $900 for attic upgrades in the hopes of helping homeowners conserve energy and make B.C. more eco-friendly. FortisBC has also announced a limited offer for a $200 bonus if homeowners hire a “program-registered contractor” to complete the work. To earn this bonus, homeowners must register for a promo code by Dec. 31, 2020, and install the insulation between Oct. 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021.

OKI is a provincially recognized, program-registered contractor and can help guide homeowners through the rebate process to ensure they get the full benefits they’re entitled to.

And it’s not just homeowners with old homes who should be paying attention to these incentives.

“Even if your home is only 10 years old, it can benefit by a top-up because insulation gets trampled down and industry standards improve over time to optimize energy conservation,” she says. “It’s one of the quickest and most cost effective home improvements you can do to conserve energy year-round.”

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.