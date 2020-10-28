Kerkhoff brings beauty to Kelowna's rental situation with Proxima

Photo: Contributed

Kerkhoff Development is involved in many large Kelowna projects that have either been completed or in the process of being built.

Until recently, all of their buildings contained homes that were available for purchase.

Now the company is building homes that are available for rent. The Packing District opened the first of its two buildings recently, and coming soon across Clement Avenue will be Proxima, a 59-unit rental building consisting of townhomes and apartments.

Even though The Packing District was completed first, Proxima was Kerkhoff’s first foray into Kelowna’s rental market.

“We’re excited about this,” company president and CEO Leonard Kerkhoff says. “It makes sense. It’s downtown. It’s a good location, blocks from the water. We’re building on what we’ve been doing downtown here with ONE Water and 1151 Sunset, keeping the construction going.”

Proxima will feature two-storey, two-bedroom townhomes facing Richter Street, with a parkade accessed from behind the building. Floors three through six of the wood-frame structure will be higher-end apartments, some of which will have two bedrooms as well. The homes will be designed with condominium-type finishes, so it will be an upper-end rental product.

Elite apartments will have large, exterior balcony spaces, while the top of the parkade podium will offer residents access to a rooftop green space that features an indoor kitchenette, an outdoor built-in barbecue and a large fire pit area to go along with seating and planter boxes.

The building will also contain a gym with cardio and workout equipment, and residents will be allowed to have pets.

The sales centre unit has been fast-tracked and is nearly ready to be shown to those who are interested in living in Proxima. Kerkhoff believes the more rental units that are available in Kelowna the better, because more people might be hesitant about putting money down on a new home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Proxima will be ready for its new tenants early next year.