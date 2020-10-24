Predator Ridge adding to long list of amenities with outdoor rink

Photo: Contributed

Predator Ridge homeowners hoping to skate out of town this winter will now be able to skate on an outdoor rink that will be installed in the community in early December.

Since the U.S.-Canada border is closed and will likely remain that way for an extended period of time, more Canadian snowbirds will be spending their winters in the white stuff. In an effort to make the season more enjoyable for them, Predator Ridge is making sure there will be plenty to do to make time fly.

The outdoor rink is yet another amenity for Predator Ridge homeowners, visitors and resort guests. The target opening date is Monday, Dec. 7, and it will be built using state-of-the-art portable refrigerated technology that will maintain the ice up to an outdoor temperature of 10 C. That will provide a reliable and consistent ice surface all winter long, and it will be the only Okanagan community to offer a refrigerated private skating facility for residents and guests.

“We’ve always been a four-season community,” Predator Ridge marketing manager Dekker Mende says. “We really wanted it to be special this winter.”

If skating is not your cup of tea, there will still be plenty of fun to be had at Predator Ridge this winter. One of the biggest attractions will be the Sim Lounge, which will feature four golf simulators that can be used for lessons and league play on a variety of courses. Food and drinks will be available in the lounge for players to enjoy while hitting the links.

The long list of activities for Predator Ridge homeowners, visitors and resort guests also includes tennis and pickleball, whose facility is open year-round, snowshoe trails, the fitness centre and a wide range of culinary events, like food-themed days of the week, Sunday brunch, cooking classes, cocktail classes, chef’s dinners and wine dinners.

