Craftsman Collision going extra mile to keep customers safe

Every time a vehicle enters a Craftsman Collision location, the goal is to transform so it leaves in the condition it was in before it got banged up.

And now, thanks to an innovative cleaning system, those vehicles are leaving the shop with an extra layer of protection against enemies that cannot be seen.

Craftsman Collision is now offering the DrivePur treatment, which was invented 12 years ago by a Texas car dealer who suffered a staph infection from bacteria in one of his used vehicles and nearly died.

The treatment is a two-step process that starts with a registered, organic disinfectant called Fresch that eliminates on contact 99.9% of the germs, viruses (including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19), bacteria, fungus and mould that is found on surfaces throughout a vehicle’s interior. Then the DrivePur spray, which consists of titanium dioxide, sodium chlorite and water, is applied to the vehicle’s interior, trunk area and high touch points on the vehicle’s exterior. It is an antimicrobial coating that actively fights to protect against germs, viruses, bacteria and mould from adhering to surfaces for up to six months.

Many are concerned about safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, so offering the DrivePur treatment was a natural move for Craftsman Collision president Rick Hatswell once the world got moving again. The optional service is available at all Craftsman Collision locations for $49 until Jan. 1, at which time the price will increase to $99.

“The beauty of it is that this DrivePur formula of titanium dioxide leaves a layer on your vehicle that interacts with sunlight and keeps cleaning for up to six months,” Hatswell says. “It’s something that continues to protect your vehicle.”

The Craftsman Collision locations in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Rutland have performed the DrivePur treatment on all of its replacement vehicles that customers drive while their own rides are being repaired. It’s all in the name of safety, which has never been more important for people than it is today.

“Now with the pandemic, with everyone so concerned about their safety—not only of the car repair but also what can’t be seen on the inside of the car and what it will do to me—it just kind of fit in perfectly, actually, for safe, proper repairs,” Hatswell says.

“We’re making sure that everything we do delivers back a car that is safe for the customer.”

The treatment is non-toxic, environmentally friendly and has no fragrance. It leaves a fresh eucalyptus scent in the vehicle for a short period of time following its application. The aroma eventually fades, but the DrivePur treatment keeps working.

“It’s us continuing to perform safe, quality repairs,” Hatswell says, “and making sure that cars are delivered safely back to customers.”

