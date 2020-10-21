Orchard City Games looking to create game-playing community

Photo: Instagram

If the words Tarmogoyf, Ugin and Shockmaw mean anything to you, there is a “gathering” place in the Okanagan you might want to visit.

Or if you simply like being entertained or playing games with friends, this spot will make you happy, too.

Orchard City Games is a new business in Westbank that is hoping to bring together a community of game players. It is already big into Magic: The Gathering, a popular 1993 game that features cards with the unique names mentioned above.

Photo: Instagram

“We’re trying to build a safe space that is non-judgmental with all walks of life welcome,” says Marie Justin, who owns Orchard City Games with her husband, Ken. “All of our staff is very welcoming, very friendly and very knowledgeable.”

The business features everything from role-playing to tabletop to war-playing to card games. Orchard City Games, for instance, is the only location in West Kelowna and Westbank in which single cards for Magic, or MTG as it’s known, can be purchased, and that makes it a natural gathering spot for those who play it. The cards can also be purchased through the Orchard City Games website.

Orchard City Games plays host to Friday Night Magic every week—with COVID-compliant protocols, of course—in its location at 110-2230 on Highway 97, just behind White Spot. Dungeons and Dragons is another game that will be prominent at Orchard City Games.

“We have a game-playing space, and then we have our retail space,” Marie Justin says. “We have a section devoted to having that gaming community coming in and playing and sitting at our tables and chairs.”

The store held its soft opening on Sept. 30 and opened officially earlier this month. The Justins are planning to hold a grand opening close to or on Halloween weekend. It is also teaming up with Castanet to give away a board game package, worth approximately $200, through a contest that can be entered here. People can enter simply by liking the Facebook page as well.

Game players of all kinds are encouraged to check out its Facebook page, where Marie plans to posts quizzes and games for those who cannot make it into the store or are looking for some fun when the business is not open. Participants will have the chance to win discounts off their next purchase, and some will just be for fun.

The Facebook page also has to the ability to become an online meeting place that Orchard City Games will lead to in-person gatherings at their location.

“We’ll do all types of games as our gaming community grows,” Marie Justin says.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.