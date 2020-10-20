Total Restoration Services quick to give back to Okanagan Valley

Photo: Contributed Total Restoration was quickly on the scene of the recent Olympia Taverna fire.

When disaster strikes, it is best to have your restoration company just down the street.

That is where Total Restoration Services is—and has been since 2002. And it is not going anywhere.

“For any kind of emergency disaster situation, it’s imperative to act quickly,” Total Restoration general manager Marisa Wilson says.

That is just one of the many reasons why Total Restoration prides itself as being the Okanagan's and Shuswap’s go-to company for restoration services. The family-owned business has been serving the valley for nearly 20 years in more ways than one. It can respond to large, catastrophic losses just as well as the national brands, but it also keeps money in the Okanagan and supports a wide range of community events and organizations.

Total Restoration employees are your friends and neighbours. They know the Okanagan, and they know you. That kind of care, attention and empathy can be found only with a company that has deep local roots. When clients call after hours they will get the company owners, too, so they know their needs will be met.

“Our reputation is everything for us,” Wilson says. “We’re here in the community. Our warranty is stronger than anybody’s because of that. It keeps the money here.”

Just how local is Total Restoration? Well, it is the only company that has an office on Big White Mountain, and it doesn’t get much more Okanagan than that.

They do not just have an office at Big White, however. A percentage of revenue from Total Restoration’s work in the town goes to the Big White Mountain Community Development Association, and it allows the group to use its office for meetings.

“They can’t do their fundraisers due to COVID-19,” Wilson says. “We heard that one loud and clear, and it’s a way for us to help them up there grow their community and make things better for them.

“That’s what local businesses do. They support their community.”

Total Restoration is a major sponsor of the Kelowna Rockets, West Kelowna Warriors, Kelowna Chiefs and Big White racers, and is trying to help as many local groups as possible to help them through the COVID-19 pandemic. It will also be taking part in an initiative to help the Central Okanagan Food Bank this holiday season.

And all the while Total Restoration will be there when troubles arise. It is the most certified company in the Okanagan and Shuswap, as its 60 employees include a master water restorer, a master fire and smoke restorer, and a master textile cleaner.

It’s never been more important to shop local during these uncertain times, which is why if you have a fire or a flood, your first call should be to Total Restoration—that company just down the street.