Sparkling Hill Resort restaurant releases new menu for fall, winter

Sparkling Hill Resort is famous for having one of the region’s most alluring vistas.

Area residents and visitors stop by the thousands at the resort for a “selfie on the terrace.”

Now those visitors can come not only for a memorable shot with a gorgeous background, but for some of the Okanagan’s finest food and drink as well. PeakFine Restaurant and Barrique & Java are two spots that offer both picturesque views and delectable menu items.

Both eateries are located at Sparkling Hill, and executive chef John Stratton is ready to show Okanagan residents—and their family and friends—what he has in store for them this fall and winter as life begins its return to normal. His new seasonal menu launched on Wednesday and are now available.

Stratton is passionate about sourcing out as many local ingredients as possible, highlighting the great bounty of the Okanagan, and he also wants the restaurants to focus on sustainability as well. Not only will that help the environment, but the food will be tastier and the price should be kept in line, too.

“We’re trying really hard to use local where we can to create low food miles and to help the growers and pickers and farmers of British Columbia as much as possible,” Stratton says.

The chicken comes from a farm near Salmon Arm, the duck and pork arrives from Chilliwack, and the beef is sourced from locations throughout Western Canada. It is all hand cut, and the carbon footprint is minimal.

PeakFine is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, although the COVID-19 pandemic has altered the usual way food is enjoyed at the restaurant. The breakfast buffet has been discontinued and replaced with an a la carte service that offers five options. The daily lunch feature is $20 and includes a glass of local wine or alcoholic beverage. Patrons are able to enjoy everything from fish and chips to tuna to poke bowls to Albertan ground bison burgers.

Barrique and Java has more of a small-plate menu, like Korean-style pulled pork lettuce wraps for two, hummus on a grilled pita and hand-torched tuna. All of its coffee now comes from Cherry Hill, a local company, and in the morning you are able to grab a pastry and a cup of joe for $5.

“It’s a great spot throughout the day to have a glass of wine and a quick lunch or something light in between your spa treatments,” Stratton says. “And then at night it’s definitely where you want to go after or before dinner and have your aperitif or your before-dinner drink. Maybe something small to eat.”

While savouring the delicious dining options, you will also be able to soak in the stunning Okanagan Lake views and the Swarovski crystals that cause the sunlight to dance throughout the space.

“That’s why at Sparkling Hill we don’t have a lot of art work,” Stratton says. “We focus more on the natural beauty of the Okanagan and the outdoors, and also the architectural design of the building.”

