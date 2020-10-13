Win one of nine trips during BC Wine Harvest Month in October

Photo: Contributed

It is quite possibly the most underrated time of year to visit B.C. wineries.

October is BC Wine Harvest Month, and that means wine lovers have the opportunity to watch the perfectly ripe grapes come off the vine and begin their journey to a bottle—all while sipping on their current favourite and enjoying new, local and seasonal cuisine.

October is not only one of the prettiest months to visit a winery, but the large summer crowds that come to enjoy the province’s best product are gone for the most part. The tenth month is the perfect time for locals to savour local wines, which this year are expected to flourish due to the fact there were few wildfires and the growing conditions were spectacular.

The year wasn't without its hurdles, but B.C. wine producers are a gritty and grounded bunch who persevere and are proud of their work.

“2020 has been like no other,” BC Wine Institute president and CEO Miles Prodan says. “Our industries were quick to respond and adapt during an unpredictable time, but we’re not out of the woods yet. This campaign brings local industry together to strengthen the collective and work collaboratively to bolster local support and celebrate some of the finest this province has to offer.”

If you don’t know where to begin when it comes to BC Wine Harvest Month, look no further than the Wines of BC Explorer app. It has not only all the information you could possibly want about wines, accommodations and food related to the industry, but it also helps you curate a wish list of whatever you might be craving—or even a wine trip—before the 2020 season comes to a close.

“The app is designed to help wine lovers find BC wine that suits their unique tastes, offering personalized, expert recommendations based on their flavour profile, available through the app’s taste test,” BC Wine Institute’s marketing director Kim Barnes says. “It provides users with a simple way to find up-to-date information on winery experiences, accommodations, locations, operating hours and promotions all in one place.”

The app also provides a chance to win one of nine grand prizes the BC Wine Institute is offering as part of BC Wine Harvest Month. Each Sips & Trips grand prize consists of two nights and three days—for two people—in one of B.C.’s nine wine regions. The BC Wine Institute has teamed up with several partners for the contest, including Destination British Columbia, the BC Hotel Association, BC Restaurant and Food Association, BC Dairy Association and BC Seafood Alliance, to provide a memorable few days for nine lucky winners.

There are four ways to enter:

1. Enter on the WineBC.com website

2. Download the Wines of BC Explorer app

3. Rate a BC wine in the app

4. Share a wine or a trip within the app

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.