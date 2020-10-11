Whiski-Jack's owners open Pins & Pints and West Kelowna Bowl

Photo: Contributed

Whiski-Jack’s Pins & Pints, and West Kelowna Bowl are the newest attractions in Okanagan Lake Shopping Centre.

Pins & Pints opened in July—smack dab in the middle of the pandemic—and features more than a dozen TVs, draft beer, a delicious food menu, a fantastic cocktail and shooter list, local wine selections and—best of all—a 10-lane bowling alley.

Pins & Pints co-owners Travis McPherson and Seth Matkin imagined the idea in 2019, and their goal was to create a spot that makes everyone feel welcome. They adapted their food and drink menu from the other Whiski-Jack’s location, but they added some unique offerings.

“We wanted to make this very similar to Whiski-Jack’s,” McPherson says. “But we’re in a different location with different clientele, so we have to offer a few different things. Our cocktail list, shooter list, wine list and food menu are truly fit for where we are.

“The wine list is something I’m immensely proud of. It highlights our local wine bench. All of our wines are VQA, and almost all of them come from wineries within a two-mile radius of our establishment.”

Pins & Pints and West Kelowna Bowl open daily at 11 a.m., and they offer affordable bowling during the week. That gives West Kelownians another recreational offering during the week.

“Activities are lacking on the Westside,” McPherson says. “People on this side of the bridge have been looking for more things to do with their kids, after work or just during the week.

“Aside of golf and boating, there’s not much else to do. And in the winter there’s even less.”

The bowling lanes feature both five- and ten-pin games, which means anyone of any age can pursue those elusive turkeys. Only five of the 10 lanes are currently open due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, but that hasn’t stopped them from being busy every night since they opened in July.

Given the food quality, service and specials that Whiski-Jack’s is known for, it is not a surprise to see the new business thriving in West Kelowna.

“Come for the pins,” McPherson says, “and stay for the pints.”

