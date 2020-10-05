Skogie's Car Washes adding fourth location, this time on Clement

Photo: Contributed (L to R): Chris, Dave and Jason Skoglund are preparing to open a fourth Skogie's Car Washes location.

Skogie’s Car Washes has washed more than 10 million cars since Dave Skoglund built his first car wash nearly 50 years ago.

It’s actually a coincidence, but the company will be opening its fourth location in Kelowna this winter on Clement Avenue, just before it celebrates its 50th anniversary in May.

“There’s so much building happening on Clement, and it looks to us like the North End is Kelowna’s next big area of growth and interest,” Chris Skoglund says. “So we wanted to be a part of it.”

Chris and Jason Skoglund, who are Dave’s sons, are now operating the business, whose home base is Skogie’s Auto Spa near Orchard Park Shopping Centre but also has locations in Rutland and in Vernon.

The new location will be as spiffy as the vehicles that will exit the 160-foot tunnel car wash or one of the 10 self-service bays. There will also be 15 vacuums, and a free vacuum token with every car wash purchase. It will also be home to a Canco gas station and convenience store.

Skogie’s is also offering memberships, which start at $35.99 per month, that will work at all Skogie’s tunnel car washes. Members will be able to get their car washed every day that their membership is active.

In addition, if you purchase a Skogie’s membership between now and the end of December, you will receive a gas discount card that saves you 10 cents a litre for 100 litres at the Auto Spa Petro-Canada site. Then, on each monthly billing date of your membership, you will receive a gas discount card for five cents a litre for 100 litres.

All told, that works out to gas savings of $65 per year.

Memberships must be purchased at the Auto Spa location to take advantage of the gas discount, but you are able to wash your car at any of the locations with a membership.

Skogie's is also planning a big celebration for its 50th anniversary in the spring that will feature plenty of giveaways and specials for its clientele.

