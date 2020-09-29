Savoy Equipment has all the tools to make your yard your palace

Photo: Contributed

Normally around this time of year, Savoy Equipment would be having its annual one-day fall sale.

There is nothing normal about 2020, however, and that means Savoy Equipment is spreading out its annual one-day sale to an entire week. The deals started flying last Saturday and will continue until this Saturday at Savoy’s Kelowna and Vernon locations.

“People can come in any time during the week,” Savoy Equipment marketing manager Ally Turner says. “It’s a complete change of format so people can socially distance.”

Customers who missed out on the cancelled one-day spring sale due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be able to get their hands on products from the industry’s biggest names: Shindaiwa, Echo, Stihl and Husqvarna.

“A lot of people have really been turning their focus to the yard,” Turner says. “What else do you do? You can’t travel. You can’t go to concerts or anything like that. You have to try and find entertainment and peace in your own space. It’s a good time to invest in the yard and products to maintain it.”

Shindaiwa Fleet Week is here, which means there is 20% off all of its units. Echo Power Equipment and Echo Bearcat Power Equipment are knocking 15% off most units. The Stihl Fall Flyer Sale means almost all of its units are on sale, including the MS170 chainsaw that comes with a free wood pro kit consisting of a carrying case, extra chain and hat. Husqvarna, meanwhile, is offering instant rebates on many of its products, including leaf blowers, chainsaws and snowblowers.

Contactless delivery is available upon request.

The new fall sale format isn’t the only change that Savoy has experienced during these unprecedented times. It is back up and running its regular hours after a brief labour shortage.

The company will be looking for more employees again in the spring, when Savoy is hoping life will be back to normal and its one-day spring sale will return.