Five fantastic fall getaways ready to be enjoyed in beautiful BC

With mild temperatures and the soft golden rays of afternoon sun, fall offers plenty of opportunity to explore. From coastal escapes to mountain adventures, there’s no shortage of incredible BC getaways fit for this time of year. Here are five trip ideas to get you on the road.

Remember to plan ahead and travel responsibly.

Live the Country Life

A rustic retreat offers a chance to get back to the basics. To experience an original pioneer homestead, head to one of BC’s many guest ranches like Graham Dunden Guest Ranch, located east of 70 Mile House, where you can saddle up to explore the Cariboo’s secluded pastures and the gem-coloured waters of Green Lake. For a more modern take, family-run ranch Myra Canyon Ranch features contemporary furnishings, mountain- and e-bike rentals, and picturesque horse rides overlooking Okanagan Lake.

Retreat to Mountain Hot Springs

BC’s hot springs resorts make for a particularly stunning stay in fall. Bask in mineral-rich thermal pools as snow starts blanketing the mountains at Fairmont Hot Springs Resort, and bighorn sheep come out to graze at Radium Hot Springs. On Arrow Lake, at Halcyon Hot Springs, guests can enjoy exclusive access to three outdoor wellness pools before turning in for the evening at a luxury chalet.

Photo: Destination BC/Kari Medig Horses and the Myra Canyon B&B overlooking Okanagan Lake outside of Kelowna.

Discover the Unexpected in The Fraser Valley

The scenic Fraser Valley features its own set of charms. Hope delivers on hundreds of kilometres of designated trails, including the hike to Hope Lookout for valley views, and a self-guided Rambo Walking Tour of the old blockbuster’s film setting. Nature photography enthusiasts appreciate the Fraser Canyon for its labyrinth of historic bridges, narrow rock gorges, and dazzling lakes. The Mighty Fraser Circle Route provides unique highlights too, including Manning Park Resort’s dark sky astronomy, and the fabled golden larch of fall.

Find Serenity on the Sea-to-Sky

Relax and renew in Vancouver, Squamish or Whistler. A stay at downtown Vancouver’s Fairmont Pacific Rim starts slowly with breakfast in bed and personalized care at Willow Stream Spa. Go underground at the Britannia Mine Museum, south of Squamish (advance booking recommended). Or, head to Whistler to take in the region’s celebrated works of art at the Audain Art Museum, followed by a visit to the Scandinave Spa Whistler’s quiet sanctuary of hydrotherapy baths.

Seek Seaside Tranquility

Time spent near the ocean can be rejuvenating, be it a city stay exploring Victoria, or a visit to one of the many coastal towns along BC’s rugged shoreline. Parksville offers nearly 20 kilometres of soft, sandy beaches. Salty ocean air and goats grazing the rooftop of the Old Country Market in nearby Coombs are some of this town’s perks. Order ahead, then drive a half-hour north for the famed oysters from Fanny Bay Oysters Seafood Shop. For a tranquil retreat, wind down at the Tigh-Na-Mara Seaside Spa Resort.