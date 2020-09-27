Everything you must know about voting in BC election on Oct. 24

Photo: Element5 Digital, Unsplash

Elections BC is doing everything in its power to ensure citizens will be able to vote safely during the provincial election on Oct. 24.

Whether you choose to vote in person or by mail, the bottom line is every voter will have their voice heard during the first B.C. election to be held during a global pandemic.

If you choose to vote by mail, it is important to act now to receive your ballot. Visit votebymail.elections.bc.ca or call 1-800-661-8683 to ensure your ballot arrives in plenty of time.

Any voter can vote by mail; it is not only for voters who will be away during the election. If you are uncomfortable gathering in a public place during the pandemic, voting by mail is the best option. Your mail-in ballot must be received before 8 p.m. PDT on Oct. 24 whether you return it in person or by mail.

As for voting in person, there are several options—all of which will be operating under strict safety guidelines to protect everyone from the COVID-19 virus. Measures will include physical distancing, capacity limits, election officials wearing personal protective equipment and vigorous cleaning protocols. You will be asked to sanitize your hands before and after you vote.

• Advance voting is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 15, to Wednesday, Oct. 21, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Any voter can exercise their right to vote in advance, although some advance voting locations might not be open every day.

• Election day on Oct. 24, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. PDT. Normally it is faster to vote at your assigned voting place, but you can vote at another location if it is more convenient to you.

• Did you know you can vote at any district electoral office from when they open until 4 p.m. on Oct. 24?

Your assigned voting location can be found here, and it will also appear on your Where to Vote card that will be arriving soon in the mail. If you choose to vote at a district electoral office, those locations can be found here.

If you are voting in person, you need to bring ID that shows your name and home address. Also taking your Where to Vote card will speed up the process, and you can also vote with your own pen or pencil.

Elections BC encourages voters to wear a mask when they vote to help protect others. You will not be asked to remove your mask for vote.

You are allowed to vote in the B.C. provincial election if you are 18 or older on Oct. 24, 2020, if you are a Canadian citizen, and if you have been a B.C. resident since April 23, 2020.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.