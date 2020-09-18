Shore Dental Centre, a natural dental clinic, now open in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed Located on Lakeshore Road, Shore Dental Centre is Kelowna?s first natural dental clinic.

Most people who visit the dentist hope the outcome is straight, healthy, whitened and clean teeth, with as little pain as possible. But they are unaware of how some traditional dental procedures and products used to achieve those results can affect their overall health beyond their gums. Dr. Sokhi Sandhu wants to change that. With a 15-plus-year career as a dentist and certified in naturopathic medicine, Dr. Sandhu has opened the first natural, biological dental clinic in Kelowna.

With the tagline, “Dental Wellness. Naturally.”, the Shore Dental Centre is at the forefront of education and dental technology, offering integrative and holistic dental care that focuses on harnessing the body's natural healing power. Using less harmful products and less painful procedures, Shore Dental practices something known as biological dentistry. It is science-based and evidence-based dentistry that gets to the root of the problem, be it oral health or overall health.

Photo: Contributed The Okanagan has been home to Dr. Sandhu and his family for 13 years.

“We approach dentistry in the same way as naturopathic medicine by not only addressing the signs and symptoms but also exploring the underlying cause of the disease process. We endeavour to use the body’s own natural healing powers instead of fighting infection and pain with a pill or harsh chemicals all the time,” Dr. Sandhu says.

Born and raised in Kelowna, Dr. Sandhu attended UBCO to gain his bachelor of science degree and then gained entry into the pharmacy program at the University of Alberta. He pivoted within his first year and gained acceptance into the doctor of dental medicine program, graduating from the UBC School of Dentistry in 2005. Soon after, he joined his first dental clinic in Sparwood. He served as one of the main dentists in the East Kootenay mining community for four years before returning home to Kelowna with his young family to purchase Spall Dental—now known as LifeStrength Dental Centre.

After studying naturopathic medicine, focusing on holistic, science-based dentistry at the American College of Integrative Medicine and the International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology, Dr. Sandhu opened Shore Dental in July 2020.

Photo: Contributed Shore Dental Centre offers the latest technology and procedures in natural dentistry in the heart of the Mission area.

“Since I started practising dentistry, I saw patterns in the overall ailments and disease in patients and their overall health. This connectedness, however obvious, is not an aspect explored by general dentistry. Therefore, I chose to incorporate holistic/biological dentistry into my practice. I wanted to find methods to help all patients in Kelowna looking for more natural procedures, products and dental expertise.”

Using cutting-edge technology and alternative treatments, Shore Dental offers a full array of dental services, including safe mercury amalgam removal technique (S.M.A.R.T), clear Invisalign aligners in place of metal braces, as well as mercury and alloy-free, biologically compatible materials for filling/onlays, crowns and dental implants.

Along with teeth whitening procedures (without fluoride or bleach) and filling materials void of BPA and BPB, Shore Dental Centre also provides alternative approaches for root canals and wisdom teeth extractions. After much training, we are able to provide non-metal zirconia implants. Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy and ozone therapy keep bacteria and infection at bay, while 3D CT diagnostic scans are used over traditional x-rays to reduce overall radiation exposure and give more information.

“Taking steps to move forward with a more holistic approach to dentistry was not made easily,” Dr. Sandhu says. “There were the typical worries when building a new practice, but to change the way we approach dentistry during a pandemic was a big shift. We even had to pivot to supply special equipment during the build and integrate protocols for enhanced safety measures.

“It not only tested our team but my family as well. That being said, I am excited about the increased one-on-one patient care that the new approach provides. The state-of-the-art-equipment and relaxing, spa-like atmosphere provides a positive and healthy experience.”

