Traveland RV already planning for 2021 due to popular demand

If you’re thinking about going camping in an RV next summer, it would be wise to start planning now.

Recreational vehicle sales have shot through the roof this year at Traveland RV in West Kelowna, and the situation is showing no signs of slowing down.

“Typically the season might be a little bit shorter as kids are going back to school, but we’re seeing the camping season extend longer,” Traveland RV general sales manager Tyler Steel says. “Our bunk model season is extended. With family trailers, the demand for those might tail off in August, but at this store it’s continuing right through.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way people vacation. Instead of spending money on flights and cruises, people are staying in their bubbles but still finding ways to get away. Business has been absolutely booming at Traveland RV, and demand has been up across the board.

That’s why it would not hurt to start planning for 2021 right now. B.C. public health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said the pandemic could be around for a couple more years, so sticking close to home for vacations could very well be the norm for the immediate future. If you’ve saved all your pennies and plan on heading out in an RV next year, communicating with a Traveland RV representative now would be the smart move.

Steel says prospective buyers shouldn’t rush out and get a new or pre-owned RV; they should make sure they get the right one.

“It’s very important to get the right floor plan,” Steel says. “Being one of the largest RV dealers, we have access to a significant number of product lines with varying floor plans, like Rockwood, Springdale, Tiffin, Open Range, Alliance, Entegra, Wildwood, Nucamp and Taxa."

Steel adds the number of referrals has been off the charts as well since the pandemic started. He’s finding that a family doesn't want to go on vacation by itself; several families are going exploring together to increase the fun factor.

Traveland RV in August acquired a piece of property next to their West Kelowna location and added three service and detail bays to ensure their valued clients remain on the road.

“Selling them and getting them ready is one thing,” Steel says, “but we want to make sure that we can support the units after the sale and support the customers after the sale.”