Unisus is fastest growing private school in the Okanagan

Photo: Contributed

Unisus School of Summerland welcomed students this week from Pre-K through its Grade 11-12 cohort. As the fastest growing school in the Okanagan, this was the culmination of the past three years of work. As Unisus was founded by Vancouver’s top private school leaders, outfitting the school with as many experienced administration and staff as possible, Unisus is clearly on its way to be the boarding optional private school in the Okanagan.

Students were welcomed by the Unisus staff nurse, alongside a team led by Head of School Roger Marino, Principal Dr. Tosca Killoran and staff sourced locally, across Canada and internationally. Students were temperature checked and then brought personally to their classrooms. This was just one of the safety protocols strategized in the spring.

Photo: Contributed

Additional safety measures included limiting class sizes to 14 students (from a maximum of 20), installing plexiglass dividers between each student working together in “pods,” ensuring staff members wear protective visors, and completely minimizing classroom materials and personal items. Additional cleaning strategies include static electric cleaning of classrooms and increased janitorial staff disinfecting all surface touch areas. Finally, UV surface pathogen control is currently being installed in the ducts and classrooms as an extra layer of protection.

Photo: Contributed

Unisus directors understand that these investments into health and safety measures are expected in a private school environment. Also, as an innovative organization, they expect to not only lead with best practices in safety, but with anything related to education.

The four-pillar approach of the school focuses on the International Baccalaureate educational programs, entrepreneurship, technology and innovation, and balanced with outdoor education fits with what many families are currently looking for. These families understand the need for their children to gain skills to be successful in post-secondary education, management success, business entrepreneurship and life.

Photo: Contributed

The Unisus sports academies in basketball, golf, dance, hockey and downhill ski racing complement the educational approach to the school. Kids learn the educational skills to be successful, just as they learn the sports skills to be a successful athlete in their sport. With the additional resources of sport psychology, nutrition, physiotherapy and personal training, the holistic approach to the sports academies provide athletes the skills and knowledge to excel.

Photo: Contributed

For more information about the programming and to speak with an educational consultant, visit Unisus School's website or send an email to [email protected].

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.