Okanagan siblings have come home to care for your loved ones

Photo: Contributed

Pieter and Katie Buttenaar are in the home care business because they know the home care business inside and out.

That’s because the siblings grew up seeing all sides of health care. Their mother worked as a nurse in an oncology ward at Kelowna General Hospital. Their father was a foster parent, taking care of kids with varying disabilities. Their grandparents lived with them as well when they were young.

Health-care workers were always coming and going, so it was only natural that Pieter and Katie ended up creating a family-run business called Optimum Home Care. The company has been operating in Prince George for two years, and their Central Okanagan location opened in June, serving Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country.

Photo: Contributed

“We got to see a lot of things about the health-care system at a young age that most people might not get to experience until they’re a little older,” Pieter says. “Through that we saw a lot of things about the health-care system that were really great, but we also saw things that we thought could be improved upon.”

Pieter brings the business pedigree, while Katie is a registered nurse with a critical care background. The siblings also had the experience of having a father with a declining health status, so they have empathy with everyone who calls. They will advocate for your loved one, because they are doing the same thing.

Optimum Home Care provides everything from companionship, transportation, light housekeeping and meal prep to bathing assistance and supervision, medication reminders and administration, hygiene, dressing and grooming. The company hires a wide range of employees with differing skill sets and shared values.

“Our big focus is to foster independence within the home,” Pieter says. “We want people to be able to continue to care for themselves with the help of a care aide or a nurse. Ultimately our goal is to create a relationship and to become part of that person’s social circle. By creating rapport, providing quality care becomes effortless.”

Optimum’s three priorities are fostering independence, promoting health care from a customer-service point of view, and providing advocacy. When you give them a call, you are getting one of the business owners at the other end.

“You won’t get an answering service,” Pieter says. “You don’t get a 1-800 number. You’re not going to be calling a call centre."

“You’re getting people who are from the community, working for the community.”

Optimum Home Care is looking for people who are like minded professionals. Visit its website to learn more about job opportunities with the company.