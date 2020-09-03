ComfortTech can quickly install whole-house, air-cleaning system

Photo: Contributed

We have all spent more time in our homes this year than ever before due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it could be much more of the same this winter.

That is why air quality between our four walls is something that cannot be ignored.

The Environmental Protection Agency has found the air inside your home can be two to 10 times worse than outside. As a result, it can be tough for some immune systems to fight off all the particles, germs and gases that can be found inside homes of today. Allergies, illness and long-term health can all be affected by the quality of the air you breathe.

“That is definitely one reason to ensure the air that enters your lungs is clean,” says Jeff Ballard of Comfort Tech Heating & Cooling Ltd. “More surprising is how dirty air can affect your pocketbook.”

Ballard points out that accumulation of dirt, dust and other particles can result in biological growth inside your heating and cooling system, which can then affect equipment performance. If the equipment is not functioning at a proper level it can affect the efficiency of your system, which, in turn, can increase what you pay for utilities.

The Massachusetts-based Silent Spring Institute conducted a 2017 study that found 100% of homes it tested contained toxic compounds, including pesticides, cleaning compounds, and chemicals found in furniture and building materials.

While it might be impossible to completely rid your home’s atmosphere of potentially dangerous particles, one way to make a serious dent in it is through your heating and cooling system. They move more than one million cubic feet of air through your home every day, so installing a whole-house, air-cleaning system through your heating and cooling equipment can work wonders.

The SolaceAir polarized-media electronic clean air filter installs directly into the one-inch filter rack in your existing heating and cooling system. Its electronically enhanced media combines elements of both electronic and media air cleaners, and it covers your whole house.

The air filter system will also help with the nasty odours that can sometimes permeate a home, including wildfire smoke.

“We have spent a lot of time researching the possible solutions for indoor air quality problems specific to where we live,” Ballard says. “We installed a complete home solution in our own home two years ago. I have always suffered from severe allergies every year, but my wife pointed out that I haven’t a single issue. That is truly remarkable to me.”

A whole-house, air-cleaning system can take control of:

• dirt and dust that accumulates inside your heating and cooling system, whose efficiency can be reduced by as much as 30 to 50% by those contaminants;

• the allergens that cause allergic reactions and asthmatic attacks;

• organisms such as germs, mold, spores, bacteria and some viruses;

• noxious odours created by people, pets, smoke, solvents, carpets and vinyl coverings;

• toxins created by pressed-wood products and other materials that cause human ailments.

A whole-house, air-cleaning system that cleans, disinfects and deodorizes your home 24 hours a day is much more effective than units designed for just a room or two.

Most importantly, it will give you and your loved ones peace of mind.