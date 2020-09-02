Kerkhoff Development sees exciting future for Casorso Road land

Photo: Contributed

When Central Mobile Park was incorporated 52 years ago, it was on the edge of a family farm on Kelowna’s outskirts and was accessible by a gravel trail off Lakeshore Road.

Half a century later, Kerkhoff Development envisions the site as the future home of another major project in the heart of the largest city between Calgary and the Lower Mainland.

“Times have changed, so I look at this as a downtown site,” company president and CEO Leonard Kerkhoff says. “It’s two blocks away from Gyro Beach and Rotary Beach, being some of the largest, most prominent beaches in Kelowna. It’s blocks away from shopping and downtown. It’s got the hospital not too far away.

“There’s a lot of things going for this site that provide a lot of potential.”

Kerkhoff has already been busy building Kelowna’s future. It has finished 1151 Sunset Drive and is in the process of constructing the unique ONE Water Street just down the road. It is also the driving force behind several other projects in the city, including rental development Proxima.

“All told, those projects represent over 750 new homes coming to downtown Kelowna,” Kerkhoff says, “and we are very excited about further development opportunities here.”

The Central Mobile Park site, which had been for sale since last year, consists of 24 acres, and Kerkhoff will develop the area in multiple phases over several years. The sale of the land at 3535 Casorso Rd. was completed only this week, so it could be 10 or even 15 years before the site is finished.

Once it is complete, however, there will be a wide variety of housing options for Kelownians looking to live somewhere unique.

“We want to build on the signature development of ONE Water Street,” Kerkhoff says. “We definitely have created a highly amenitized type of product there, and we feel that would be good for here as well.

“The site is special, and we want it to be special, too.”

Since the process will be a long one, tenants currently living in the park will not be asked to leave immediately.

“We’ll be meeting with the residents currently living on the site and will work with them over the coming months to share our vision and hear their ideas for the site,” Kerkhoff says.

“… We look forward to collaborating with the park tenants and their South Pandosy neighbours to ensure a thoughtful and seamless transition over the coming years that is considerate of everyone involved.”

