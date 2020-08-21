The District on Bernard focuses on local businesses, community

Photo: Contributed

Downtown Kelowna is set to flourish, and The District on Bernard plans to be right in the middle of all the action.

The shopping centre, which was recently renovated and rebranded by MKK Property Corp., has been welcoming many new businesses lately, and they all have similar traits.

“The Okanagan’s been built on local entrepreneurs. That’s what has driven this city for many years,” MKK Property managing partner Keenan Fisher says. “Our whole intent was to create this amazing environment that the community can gather and enjoy amenities and businesses and services and retail that are driven by real Okanagan entrepreneurs and real businesses.”

MKK isn’t planning to have only retail outlets and restaurants in The District. It wants the building to become a gathering place in the middle of the Okanagan’s largest city. Whether that includes live music, workshops or other social gatherings in the modern-designed space—once COVID-19 subsides, of course—The District wants to be a beehive of activity.

“We adjusted through the COVID shutdown but have come out with a ton of momentum,” Fisher says. “We’re really seeing a lot of positive growth. Traffic in the mall has increased every week. The support from the community has been incredible, and we continue to open more businesses and have multiple tenants under construction to open in the near future as well.”

The District still features Kelowna institutions like MacDermott’s and Amni Apparel, but those businesses now have many new neighbours that have brought and will bring a wide range of services downtown.

1000 Palms Swimwear, Cosmetic Culture Sport & Spa, Optimiiize Health and Fitness, Fossello’s, YLW Tacos, Pulp Fiction Coffee House and Cubanos Fine Cigars all have became part of The District’s family recently, and more are ready to join the fold.

The one that is near and dear to MKK Property’s heart is the newest Tommy Gun’s Original Barbershop, which will be owned and operated by Amanda Cascaden and opens on Friday morning.

Also opening soon will be CopaCabana Brazil Beauty Salon, a high-end nail, waxing and eyelash spa, and Kalamansi, a luxury, quick-service restaurant that will use B.C. food and ingredients only.

“We have really focused our growth with the basis of ‘Downtown starts here,’ and our vision is that the community can come here and gather and see friends, family and acquaintances, have a unique shopping and food and service experience and then build on that and continue to enjoy and experience the entirety of downtown,” Fisher says.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.