All Weather Driving School has 85 years of instructor experience

ICBC has yet to resume road tests for Class 5, 6 and 7 licences, but it would be a good idea to be prepared for when that happens.

That’s the message from All Weather Driving School co-owners Daryle and Sue Greenizan, who are reminding their current and potential clients to line up their lessons for a seamless transition to driver freedom.

“We’re telling them to start their lessons up again so that when ICBC does open up, you’ll only have one or two lessons left and then the road test,” Daryle says.

All Weather Driving School is a family-owned business in Kelowna that re-opened on June 1 following its closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Every safety precaution has been put in place to ensure everyone’s safety during driving lessons. The student and instructor both wear masks, disinfectant is sprayed on every touch zone as well as the seat covers, and the windows are kept open for air circulation purposes.

The All Weather Driving School team, led by the Greenizans, has a combined 85 years of teaching experience in Kelowna, and clients can choose either a male or female instructor.

“We have a nice mix of old-school teaching plus new methods and techniques also,” Daryle says.

Approximately 70% of All Weather’s clients are teenagers in search of their first licence, while the other 30% come from a wide swath of society. Some are international university students, others are seniors, and then there are adults who are new to Kelowna and have never driven before because they lived in large cities with efficient transportation systems.

The business also offers standard transmission and motorcycle instruction.

Lesson packages are available, but All Weather Driving School clients can choose as many or as few lessons as they want. Parents can buy one lesson to assess their child’s skill level, or a client can purchase a full ICBC-approved graduated licensing program course that consists of 18 hours of theory and 14 hours of in-car instruction. In this course, the company car is included for their driving test at no extra charge.

“Depending on how many lessons people take, we like to get you all over the place,” Daryle says. “We go down residential roads, we go downtown, and we do a little bit of highway so they get a well-rounded lesson.”

Lessons take place seven days a week and are also available to be conducted outside of regular business hours. All Weather Driving School’s office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“It’s a really rewarding career,” Daryle says. “When you take a young person or any person that is really nervous … we usually take them from very, very nervous to a confident, successful driver. It’s amazing. It’s a lot of fun.”