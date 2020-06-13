Mineral bar made with Kisameet Glacial Clay nourishes your skin

Contributed

When was the last time you looked into the products you use on your body? Understanding the ingredients of your soap, its intentions for your body, and what your skin needs are the first steps towards really giving your body’s largest organ the attention it deserves.

For more than 120 years soap has not changed. Soaps are alkalizing and, in some cases, double the optimum PH balance of our skin, which can have a negative impact on your body by disrupting your skin’s microbiome and setting the stage for increased risk of skin issues.

What is skin microbiome? Just like your gut, your skin is home to billions of micro-organisms. Don’t worry, they’re friendly! This invisible ecosystem that lives on the skin is working to help keep it healthy and unharmed.

An imbalanced microbiome is associated with many health conditions, including psoriasis, allergies, eczema, contact dermatitis, acne, poor wound healing, skin ulcers, dandruff, yeast and fungal infections, rosacea and more.

How can WOSH support your skin’s microbiome?

WOSH mineral bar, made exclusively with Kisameet Glacial Clay, assists with the skin’s immune responses by keeping your skin’s microbiome nourished and balanced.

WOSH features 40-plus minerals alongside Kisameet Glacial Clay, which was produced by a volcanic event during the end of the Ice Age and is sourced off British Columbia’s central coastline. The clay is harvested in low-impact methods that minimize any site contamination from pollutants that could pose a threat to the environment.

Extensive research around the clay began at MIT in the 1940s, and ongoing research continues at UBC to support the clay’s remarkable qualities for the future.

WOSH is proudly made in Canada, and all bars are guaranteed to be natural and free of chemicals and preservatives. The products are hypoallergenic, as well as dermatologist and pediatrician tested by an FDA approved lab.

WOSH should become your shower staple, because it’s worth looking after your skin.

After all, you’ll wear it every day for the rest of your life.

More can be heard about WOSH on its podcast, which can be found through Spotify or Apple.