Unisus School announces high-performance sports academies

Unisus IB World School is part of a greater mission to provide not only the gold standard in education but also the best opportunities for high-level athletes to train and compete.

Unisus School student-athletes have educational support, and, if needed, accommodation in a state-of-the-art boarding facility is available.

Already the only institution in the Okanagan to offer the IB Primary Years (PYP) and Diploma Program (DP) alongside the B.C. ministry curriculum, Unisus School is now partnered with the top professional sports service providers to host students interested in pursuing their passions as a high-level scholar-athlete.

Each of Unisus School's academies provides professional coaching and support through school transportation, nutrition, sport psychology, weight and physical training along with a rigorous academic support system to ensure life long success skills.

Unisus School golf training is provided by PGA of Canada professionals at Summerland Golf and Country Club, and includes play within the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour and B.C. school sports. This program offers a direct route to college and university level golf participation. Students will play outdoor, open-air courses when available, but will also have access to our indoor golf simulator during evenings, weekends and in the off-season.

The Okanagan Hockey Group trainers provide developmental Unisus Hockey Academy training for athletes both on and off the ice. These academies start in Grade 4 to give younger students the jump-start in their skill acquisition. The program also includes a focus on health and nutrition with athletes meals prepped in a state-of-the-art, commercial kitchen provided by a local, award-winning chef.

Unisus School's Downhill Ski Racing Academy has on-hill coaching provided by the certified ski race coaches at Apex Ski Club. Students have between two and four weekly training sessions. Additional weight, nutrition and psychological support are provided. Student-athletes compete in the regional race schedule and have opportunities for higher-level competitions and training options.

Unisus School's Dance Academy is partnered with Vancouver Dance Academy. That partnership finds the highly sought after Anabel Ho and her internationally renowned academy providing a developmental dance program at Unisus school. Athletes will also have the opportunity to travel to Vancouver to participate in regional events, activities and competitions.

As Unisus School is part of a larger group of partner institutions and companies worldwide, students and their families have the opportunity to be part of something bigger—the chance to be part of a global community with international opportunities.

Unisus School has scholarships and bursaries available for student-athletes as well as multiple financial aid packages designed explicitly for Okanagan families, including the new matching program that allows tuition to start in the low $300s per month.

More information about the school, its programs and tour scheduling can be found on the Unisus School website or by emailing [email protected].