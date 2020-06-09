Store your passion at The Vaults Kelowna premium storage facility

Photo: Prime Light Media

There are only five spaces remaining in The Vaults, which is open and operating in north Kelowna.

The premium storage facility serves as a home away from home for those who need room for their toys, a quiet work space or a spot to simply get away.

Patrons can customize the space to fit their personality, and The Vaults vice-president James Murray says those in Kelowna have produced some impressive units.

Photo: Contributed

“We believe you love what you’re storing,” Murray says. “Your passion stays at The Vaults. So whether that’s a car collection or your boat … whatever you have that you’re passionate about. And then the upper area is really that office and recreational space. It is very much a personal space created for them.”

Of the five spots remaining in The Vaults Kelowna, three are A units. Each is 1,677 square feet, including the 477 square-foot mezzanine, and also has a three-piece bathroom and room for six to eight vehicles.

There is one B unit available, which is larger than the A unit, and one C unit, which is the granddaddy of them all at 4,600 square feet. A unit can now be ready within 60 days of its purchase, depending on the level of customization.

“We’ve worked with the different unit owners on creating their own personal inspirational spaces,” Murray says. “There’s some pretty cool spots that have been created in there. It definitely is exciting to see how these unit owners are making use of their space and how we’ve taken their needs and desires into a vision and then into reality for them.”

Safety and security at The Vaults are summed up in its name. The full perimeter of the building is concrete, and the main entrance features frosted, security glass that closes after you drive in and prevents anyone on the outside from seeing which unit is yours.

Murray found that patrons of The Vaults in Calgary took full advantage of their spaces during the COVID-19 pandemic. The fob that opens the main and your unit doors means nothing is touched, so members were using them more often than usual. Whether that was to get work done, to tinker with the cars or to get away from family members to watch some Netflix for a few hours, The Vaults proved its value and more.

“The Vaults is a community of like-minded individuals," Murray says, "so it was great to see some owners popping open their doors and doing some social distancing to visit with each other."

The Vaults is offering private tours to prospective owners to adhere to provincial health regulations.