Traveland RV experiencing sales surge due to COVID-19 pandemic

Those who used to travel by air are now seeing a new way to get around and stay safe at the same time.

Recreational vehicle popularity is booming these days since booting around in your own back yard is the trip of choice thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They used to go to Europe, or they used to go down south, or they used to go on cruises,” Traveland RV general sales manager Tyler Steel says. “Now their holiday is going to be spent in Canada travelling around. They’re controlling their own environment. It’s safe and sterilized. They’re essentially social distancing with themselves or with their family.”

Steel says the West Kelowna RV super centre has seen a ton of new faces this spring. Those who have never considered buying an RV before are walking through the doors in addition to those who have a large travel budget and are looking for something different.

In fact, business is up 10% over last year at this time—and last year was a record year. The company’s biggest concern is making sure it has enough inventory, which, given the current economic climate, is saying something.

Traveland RV prices start at $15,000 and go all the way to $650,000. In other words, it has something for everybody. And if you’re not totally sold on the RV way of life and want to dip your toes in the water instead, Traveland has a large pre-owned inventory as well.

“You don’t really have to compromise on what you want,” Steel says. “You can still live any different lifestyle, even staying in your own back yard.”

Traveland is also experiencing a surge in motorhome sales, but not due to recreational purposes.

“We’re seeing people who are running multi-location companies, and they don’t want to stay in a hotel anymore,” Steel says. “Now they’re in an RV, and these people would never have considered it before.

“They’re not necessarily camping in the conventional sense. This is just a means of transportation where they control their own environment. They know that it’s safe and secure. They’re not comfortable enough to go to an airport and travel by flight.”

Traveland’s hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

