Empower Energy's solar electric system a wise, green investment

Photo: Contributed

The decision to install a solar energy system for your home basically boils down to one question.

“Do you want to pay yourself, or do you want to pay the utility company?” Empower Energy’s B.C. manager Joshua Persaud says.

“Like any investment, it takes time to pay off, but in the end, you can take the money that you would be spending on your utility bill and invest it in your home instead.”

Photo: Contributed

By investing in a solar electric system you are investing in an appreciating asset. As the price of electricity increases, which is inevitable, so does the value of your solar array. Solar energy produces no emissions or noise, there are no moving parts, and the solar panels come with a 25-year performance warranty.

While future-proofing your home against rising energy costs can be reason enough, it is not the only reason people choose to go solar with Empower Energy.

“Our clients realize that this is an investment that also does good for their community,” Persaud says. “And that’s one of the reasons why it’s gained so much popularity over the last few years. It’s clean, renewable and empowering. All it does is sit there and generate power year after year after year.”

Empower Energy is an employee-owned company that offers complete turnkey solar energy solutions. They take care of the permitting, inspections, design and installation. Persaud said having an employee on your roof who is also a company owner means the workmanship is at “a different level. Our installers treat every job like they are working on their own home. We are always challenging each other to be perfect on the job.”

Based in Kelowna and serving the entire Okanagan, Persaud notes “the number of solar energy clients is increasing every year.”

As for the belief that the Okanagan’s winters are too cloudy for solar energy, Persaud says that is simply not true. With net metering, what is important is the amount of energy you produce over the full year.

“You harvest energy when the sun shines, and send it back into the grid to use as credit towards your future electricity use,” he says. “Customers effectively offset their energy use for the rest of the year.

“By providing residents and businesses with solar power, we are empowering them to save the environment, reduce energy and save money.

“Our clients are so happy once they get their system installed. When we first flip the breaker and they start saving money, people love it.”