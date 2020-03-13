Beachcomber has advice for patio season prep

Photo: Contributed

Spring is almost here, which means it’s time to get your outdoor furniture and space back into summer mode.

Cleaning and preparing your patio furniture for the season is as important as maintaining your patio itself. Taking your sets out of storage and cleaning things up from the winter is a vital step to enjoyment, and if you follow the proper care and maintenance tips your furniture is sure to last longer.

Photo: Contributed

Here are a few ways to keep your furniture looking brand new after a long winter:

Wipe down aluminum frames and wicker materials with mild soap and clean, warm water with a non-abrasive cloth.

Use a damp cloth with mild soap to wipe off cushions and fabrics clean of any debris or minor spills.

Some table tops are treated and sealed using a special treatment to resist moisture penetration and staining. Clean tops with a soft, clean cloth (that won’t bleed colour) or sponge. Use warm clean water and mild dish soap. Rinse with plenty of clean water to remove any soap residue. Dry thoroughly after cleaning to prevent water spots.

Photo: Contributed

Once your furniture is back to its sparkling self, it never hurts to add a bit of colour to spice up your spring. Adding an accent rug, outdoor throw, pillows, planters, dining place settings, or a pop of fresh greenery can make an old area feel new again.

Integrating a variety of new plants and herbs to your tables and surrounding space is a great way to add new life and texture.

If you’re ready to replace your existing furniture and accessories, Beachcomber Home Leisure has everything and anything you could ever possibly need to make your outdoor space the place you will make the most memories this summer.