Help in a red hot market

Photo: Contributed The team at Green Kinash Jakes Real Estate Group

With the Okanagan real estate market in a seeming state of hyperdrive, buying or selling property today can feel like an incredibly daunting task.

According to the CMHC, homes are flying off the market at a dizzying pace, and bidding wars for the few available properties are common.

How is the average home buyer supposed to navigate these tumultuous waters, and how can people selling their homes properly capitalize on the situation?

Hiring an experienced professional is a good start, but as realtor John Green points out, there’s a ton of them out there, and finding one who will navigate those stormy seas the way you need and want them to can have an enormous impact.

“Each person is looking to get something a little different from their experience buying or selling a home,” Green, a founding partner of Green Kinash Jakes Real Estate Group says. “You should be choosing a realtor who can best help you have that custom experience.”

For example, someone looking to buy or sell an agricultural or investment property will have wildly different needs than someone looking for the best value and quality in a family home. It only makes sense they would need different skill sets in their realtor.

The person looking for an investment property, Green says, should turn to someone like Keith Jakes. Jakes has spent decades helping clients with commercial transactions.

He’s helped clients sell everything from Okanagan’s largest vineyard, to shopping centres, industrial property and apartment complexes. His knowledge and skill is in assessing the viability of a commercial or investment purchase, critically analyzing the opportunity and making recommendations on whether the investment opportunity fits the buyer’s requirements in the short and long term.

Green says that kind of specific knowledge can also be valuable when looking at real estate through a wider lens, assessing all the variables to get the most out of real estate and the property on which it sits.

He points to Taras Kinash, whose academic and practical background in building design and property development give clients an experienced insight in how to visualize and realize more from real estate.

“Having a realtor in our team who designs buildings and assists local developers in creating more housing projects is not only a benefit to our clients but also to all looking for brand new housing options in the City of Penticton” says Green.

Green says a family looking for its next home might be better served by a realtor like Bruce Dilley, the newest addition to the Green Kinash Jakes Real Estate Group.

Dilley, he says, can draw on years of experience actually building homes to help his clients assess the physical structure of potential purchases, pointing out the details that require immediate attention and helping them figure out if the purchase is sound.

Clearly, Green says, the right skill set in a realtor can dramatically impact a person’s experience when buying or selling a home, but above and beyond that, he says you should be looking for a realtor whom you trust, one who advises you of all of your options, and one that will represent you in the best light, especially in such a competitive market.

He says he’s proud that the team at Green Kinash Jakes Real Estate Group ensures transparency in service, and believes it’s the reason why the firm is respected in the community.

“I am most proud of the personal relationships we create and the life long friendships we form in our business” he says.

"Clients before commissions is how we have grown our business. Maintaining this approach allows us to build our network and ensure we have happy sellers and buyers.”