Lakefront life less than 800K

A comfortable home snuggled into a lakeside lot is a dream many in the Okanagan share, but few are able to realize.

Real estate isn’t cheap, and as the Okanagan grows in population and popularity, finding a lakeside home that’s both affordable and desirable can be a serious challenge.

However, McKinley Beach is on the precipice of releasing a small number of rare new homes, directly across from the lake, that are both stunning and surprisingly priced.

June 3 five stylish, modern town homes from McKinley’s beachhouse project will go on sale, hitting the market at a starting price of $749,000.

Sales Manager Sandra Matlock says the project is unlike anything McKinley has ever released.

The town homes are nestled into the side of the hill, directly on the water, and are the first multi-family units they’ve ever released. But they still hit a price point that makes them more affordable than most other waterfront homes.

“We have several single family lots on the beach, but to be able to be in a townhouse, on the beach, for under $800,000, is incredibly unique,” she says.

In addition to being competitively priced, Matlock says the town homes will envelop their new owners in the relaxing world of lakeside living, with modern interiors, rooftop patios, a shared hot tub and even private garages.

Yet the beachhouse project is still close enough to the centre of things that skipping into the city is convenient.

Where else, Matlock asks, can you cross the street and be on the beach, but still make it to downtown Kelowna in less than 15 minutes?

“It’s such a cool concept that you can be so close to the beach, and so close to that lifestyle, and have it be affordable,” she says. “It’s a fantastic feeling to be living right on the water.”

Demand for the development had been high, however, so Matlock encourages everyone interested to head to the official release party for the units, before they all get snapped up.

The official release takes place Saturday, June 3 from 12-3 p.m. at McKinley Beach and will feature a BBQ, SUP and kayak rentals, a dinner cruise giveaway and more.